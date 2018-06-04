WABCO launches TRAXEE fleet management system; highly innovative, cost-efficient and easy-to-fit solution addresses the specific requirements of small to medium-size commercial fleets

June 4, 2018 – WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced the launch of TRAXEE™, its new Fleet Management System (FMS), which is designed to meet the specific needs of operators of small to medium-size commercial fleets. WABCO will leverage its extensive distributor and service network to support the product’s launch throughout Europe, the Middle East and Turkey from early July, 2018.

TRAXEE FMS offers smaller fleet operators several business-critical functions without incurring large capital investment or management overhead expenses. Launched as a scalable and rapid pay-back solution, TRAXEE enables operators to better coordinate fleet capacity, manage driver activity and improve administrative efficiency. The system also provides real-time status updates on individual trucks and drivers while helping to address tachograph legal compliance requirements across Europe and Turkey.

“Small and medium-size commercial fleets fulfil a very important role within the logistics and transportation industry and WABCO’s pioneering TRAXEE solution is designed to address growing demand from this sector,” said Nick Rens, WABCO President, Aftermarket, Digital Customer Services, Trailer and Off Highway Division. “Further demonstrating WABCO’s differentiating solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes, TRAXEE offers small and medium-size fleets an affordable gateway to enhance customer service while improving their operating performance.”

The TRAXEE application can be operated on desktop computers as well as a broad range of mobile devices. TRAXEE’s on-board unit can be quickly installed in every truck with captured data streamed directly to the fleet manager to support real-time operating decisions. Supplied fully equipped with GPS as standard, TRAXEE is also capable of pinpointing the precise location of the truck. The onboard unit can also connect to the truck’s digital tachograph and Controller Area Network (CAN bus) system. This gives the fleet manager real-time insight into driving and resting periods as well as key performance data, including fuel consumption and ECO-reporting. TRAXEE also enhances fleet agility and customer communication, including the ability to provide accurate delivery status information and a range of automated alerts and notifications.

WABCO will showcase TRAXEE at multiple commercial vehicle and fleet trade fairs and expositions throughout 2018, including the IAA Commercial Vehicle Show in Hanover from September 20th to 27th, 2018.

