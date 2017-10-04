WABCO INDIA showcases electronic stability control (ESCsmart™) technology for trucks and buses

WABCO INDIA Limited, a leading supplier of technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, along with Tata Motors Limited, today launched Electronic Stability Control (ESCsmart™) for trucks and buses at WABCO INDIA’s test track in Chennai. Tata Motors becomes the first OEM to deploy ESCsmart for the Prima range, helping prevent accidents by increasing vehicle stability and safety.

Mr. Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, introduced the technology to key Government officials, fleet customers and the media. ESCsmart was showcased at WABCO’s test track through a demonstration of special maneuvers conducted by WABCO on Tata trucks equipped with the technology.

WABCO’s ESCsmart functionality builds on WABCO’s industry-leading Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Braking System (EBS) platforms. It is an active safety system that monitors the roll and directional stability of vehicles. The system can automatically intervene, independent of the driver, when a high risk of instability is detected, thus helping to reduce the likelihood of accidents particularly associated with rollover, skidding and jackknifing.

Speaking of the launch of ESCsmart Mr. Esculier said, “WABCO is a global leader in innovating technologies that contribute to safer and more efficient road transportation of people and goods. Following pioneering the introduction of ABS for commercial vehicles in India, WABCO is extremely proud to now launch ESCsmart and to play a key role in further helping to support the Government of India’s vision to reduce road accidents.”

Mr. Esculier added, “WABCO is honored and proud to partner with Tata Motors to launch ESCsmart for their Prima range of trucks. We look forward to paving the way for its further adoption in India.” Alongside significantly reducing the risk of accidents associated with vehicle instability, the self-learning capabilities of ESCsmart also help vehicle manufacturers to eliminate the necessity of physically testing all variants of vehicles during homologation. This saves considerable time and labor.

Dr. A.K.Jindal, Vice President & Head Engineering (CVBU),Tata Motors Ltd, said, “Safety is of paramount importance to us and the introduction of Electronic Stability Control (ESCsmart) further reiterates our commitment to strengthen the safety performance of our products and introduce future technologies, ahead of time. With this partnership, Tata Motors becomes the first OEM in India deploying ESCsmart safety technology on the Prima range. ESCsmart has been customized to incorporate more safety parameters for operation in India. We are delighted to work with class-leading global suppliers like WABCO to develop innovative and technology leading products for our Indian customers.”

Mr. P. Kaniappan, WABCO INDIA Limited Managing Director, said, “We are excited to launch ESCsmart technology in India in partnership with Tata Motors. This is fully in line with WABCO’s strategy to be the supplier of choice for products and systems that contribute to the safety of commercial vehicles. ESCsmart is the industry’s first intelligent ESC system for pneumatic ABS in India.”

Mr. Kaniappan added, “This technology provides comprehensive value to customers by increasing vehicle stability, reducing accident risk and repair cost, and improving vehicle uptime. By integrating ESCsmart technology, WABCO aims to support commercial vehicle manufacturers in building safer vehicles and fleet owners to operate their fleets more efficiently. ESCsmart marks the next level of technology partnership with our customers to make commercial vehicles safer for Indian roads.”

WABCO pioneered Electronic Stability Control for commercial vehicles in 2001 and has continued to innovate this safety technology ever since, selling more than one million ESC systems worldwide since its introduction.

WABCO’s ESCsmart is the commercial vehicle industry’s first and most efficient technology to homologate ESC, saving significant time and effort for OEMs.

Features of ESCsmart system include Yaw Control and Roll Stability Control. While Yaw Control provides directional vehicle stability on low-friction surfaces, Roll Stability Control works effectively on high-friction surfaces.

WABCO’s ESCsmart technology has been certified by TÜV Nord Germany, an accredited technical service, and has been approved for use in 27 countries in the European Union and a further 20 countries worldwide.

