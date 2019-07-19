WABCO Fleet Solutions supports Tip Trailer Services with advanced connectivity for Tip’s connected fleet strategy

WABCO, the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, and TIP Trailer Services, one of Europe’s and Canada’s leading equipment service providers, announced today the start of their innovative collaboration to fulfill TIP’s digitization strategy by connecting its fleet.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, TIP operates a fleet of 70,000 trailers which are available for full-service leasing and rental to transportation and logistics customers across 16 European countries and Canada. Customized maintenance contracts and other value-added service agreements ensure TIP’s customers transporting goods are kept on the move all over Europe and Canada. The agreement with WABCO will see TIP trailers upgraded with advanced trailer telematics and digital fleet management services providing the best solutions for TIP’s various trailer types. This includes not only track and trace capabilities, but also remote trailer health and diagnostics functionalities, as well as safety features such as tire pressure monitoring and cold chain management that support leaner, greener and safer fleet operations.

“With our full-service contracts, we offer the highest levels of safety and efficiency of our trailers on the road. This includes service scheduling, maintenance, worn parts replacement and uptime performance management,” said Bob Fast, CEO of TIP Trailer Services. “Connecting our fleet with WABCO’s full range of telematics, IoT and connected services, gives us the opportunity to implement a fleet-wide platform that is suited to all our asset types and brands. It will enable new data and analytics services which will further upscale our value offering to fleets”, added Fast.

“WABCO is delighted to be collaborating with TIP Trailer Services to help support their success through improved asset management and their digital transition,” said Peter Bal, WABCO Business Leader Fleet Solutions EMEA. “Building on this long-term collaboration and TIP’s advanced new connectivity capabilities we are looking forward to working together to create new opportunities for growth and innovation. Sharing our technology and business expertise, resources and data analytics capabilities, WABCO and TIP will jointly drive an innovation roadmap to build first-class, fleet-centric and big data driven services,” concluded Bal.

