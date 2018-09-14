Wabco extends global advanced braking systems leadership for trucks, buses and trailers; recently secured additional agreements worth over $660 million from major original equipment manufacturers

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has extended its global leadership for truck, bus and trailer braking control systems.

Building on its track-record of innovating and globalizing advanced anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic braking systems (EBS), including its award-winning modular braking system platform (mBSPTM), WABCO has signed multiple new business wins and long-term agreement extensions, valued at more than $660 million, across Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific.

Representing the latest industry endorsements of WABCO’s leadership in braking system platforms, these agreements include furnishing the multiple brands of three industry-leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), headquartered in Europe, with WABCO’s suite of ABS and EBS technologies.

Honed from decades of expertise in the design and development of braking system technologies, WABCO’s advanced modular braking control architecture enables the rapid adaptation of global vehicle platforms to regional requirements. WABCO will also serve these new contracts with a range of system updates and additional new functionalities to support the OEM’s global brands and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

“We are deeply honored that many of the world’s leading global OEMs continue to place their faith in WABCO’s ability to innovate and meet their diverse requirements in braking systems technology,” said Jorge Solis, President, WABCO Truck, Bus and Car Original Equipment Manufacturers Division. “Further confirming our leadership position, these important new and extended agreements powerfully demonstrate the flexibility and reliability of WABCO’s advanced braking systems which are backed by our relentless drive to deliver differentiating value for customers within our long-standing partnerships.”

“Building on the trust that global OEMs are continuing to place in WABCO to reinforce our position as the industry leader in commercial vehicle braking systems, we are further pioneering our portfolio of safety systems. This includes an exciting technology breakthrough in braking control systems that we believe will be another game-changer in supporting the global automation strategies of our customers across the globe,” added Solis.

The global leader and pioneer of commercial vehicle braking technologies, WABCO, has introduced many of the industry’s most important innovations including the first heavy-duty truck ABS, the first EBS, the first autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) and the first modular braking system platform (mBSPTM). Over half of the commercial vehicles being produced today rely on WABCO’s braking control technology.

About WABCO

WABCO (NYSE: WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully “Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence” to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle’s journey – on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO’s differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion and has nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com and, for WABCO’s 2017 Annual Report, visit ar.wabco-auto.com.