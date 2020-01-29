WABCO expands operations in Turkey with its first manufacturing facility

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today held the ground breaking ceremony in Sakarya for its first manufacturing facility in Turkey. This represents a total investment of $20 million and will play a pivotal role in delivering superior value to WABCO’s extensive customer base in Turkey, as well as across Europe and the Middle East.

WABCO’s investment in Turkey has grown significantly in recent years. The new manufacturing facility follows the October 2018 opening of WABCO’s Distribution Centre in Istanbul. Additionally, in 2011, WABCO opened an International Sourcing and Purchasing Office in Istanbul which currently purchases over $50 million of parts and sub-assemblies from a wide range of Turkish suppliers annually.

“The new manufacturing facility will enable WABCO to leverage the local manufacturing talent base and benefit from the country’s exceptional infrastructure and logistics capabilities. This will allow us to further strengthen our customer intimacy locally as well as export products from Turkey across Europe and the Middle East to further enhance WABCO’s competitiveness in those regions,” said Nick Rens, WABCO President EMEA.

Since 1982, WABCO has established strong roots in Turkey, forging deep relationships across the country’s commercial vehicle industry and building a strong leadership position in its market locally.

“The new facility will allow WABCO to progressively localise the manufacturing of its products supporting the local market. This will further enhance our service to local customers by delivering high quality, cost efficient products with agility, speed and flexibility,” said Kazim Eryilmaz, WABCO Country Leader Turkey.

SOURCE: WABCO