WABCO enters into new long-term agreement with a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses; Wins its largest order ever for supply of its breakthrough modular braking system platform

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has entered into a new long-term agreement with a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses, which is headquartered in Europe.

WABCO will supply the customer’s vehicle brands with its breakthrough modular braking system platform (mBSP™). This major contract represents WABCO’s single largest order ever for supply of mBSP technology.

Introduced in 2014 as an industry-first technological breakthrough, WABCO’s mBSP enables vehicle makers to flexibly equip their global truck and bus platforms with either anti-lock braking (ABS) or electronic braking systems (EBS) anywhere in the world. By avoiding different braking configurations, WABCO’s mBSP saves development time, reduces design overhead and lowers production costs for original equipment manufacturers.

WABCO now counts four global original equipment manufacturers as customers for its industry-leading mBSP technology, which also provides seamless integration of a vehicle maker’s own intelligent software and added system functionalities.

“Modularity strongly differentiates WABCO’s mBSP as a game-changing braking system platform for original equipment manufacturers, particularly by delivering high levels of flexibility and scalability to support their global strategies,” said Jorge Solis, WABCO President, Truck, Bus and Car Original Equipment Manufacturers Division. “WABCO’s technology leadership enables our customers to develop and produce diverse models on the same vehicle platform and to bring new trucks and buses to market faster.”

