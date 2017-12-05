WABCO and Dongfeng Liuzhou strengthen strategic partnership in China and extend supply agreement

WABCO (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has signed a new agreement to strengthen its strategic partnership with Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor, one of China’s major truck manufacturers, and extend their strategic supply agreement.

The new agreement will build on the existing strong cooperation between WABCO and Dongfeng Liuzhou and focus on advanced technology development. WABCO will offer new products, systems and value-added services to Dongfeng Liuzhou with a view to upgrading the technology and optimizing onboard systems performance for Dongfeng Liuzhou brands. As part of the agreement, WABCO will provide Dongfeng Liuzhou with technologies to enhance fuel efficiency and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as ESCsmart™ electronic stability control (ESC), Air Disc Brakes (ADB) as well as other active safety systems.

In recent years, WABCO has delivered innovative products and systems to Dongfeng Liuzhou which have contributed to the overall safety, efficacy and reliability of its commercial vehicles. WABCO has also collaborated with Dongfeng Liuzhou to enhance vehicle performance through braking systems diagnostics and provide diversified training programs to help optimize the manufacturer’s service to its end users.

“We are extremely pleased to extend our business with Dongfeng Liuzhou. Over the past years, we have established a strong and successful partnership, based on mutual trust and cooperation. As part of our new agreement, we will support the strategic transformation of Dongfeng Liuzhou, leveraging WABCO’s local manufacturing excellence and globally-leading technology,” said Sujie Yu, WABCO President, Asia-Pacific and Business Leader, China.

“WABCO is committed to advancing technology innovation in commercial vehicles for a safer, more efficient and connected future. In China, we have built up a strong business, supporting our customers with our differentiated product portfolio designed to meet their local needs. We look forward to continuing to support Dongfeng Liuzhou as a strategic partner,” she added.

“WABCO’s advanced safety and efficiency systems correspond well with Dongfeng Liuzhou’s future strategy for intelligent and connected vehicles. We look forward to further deepening our cooperation with WABCO. With its industry-leading technologies and system integration capabilities, WABCO has already contributed significantly to the improvement of our vehicles’ efficiency and quality and elevated our brand image significantly,” said Liuming Qin, General Manager of Dongfeng Liuzhou.

In China, the world’s largest market for commercial vehicles, original equipment manufacturers view WABCO as the supplier of choice.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.