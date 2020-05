WABCO Holdings Inc. (“WABCO”) (NYSE: WBC) (www.wabco-auto.com) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (“ZF”) today announced that the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation provided regulatory clearance for their previously announced merger.

All required regulatory approvals have now been received and WABCO and ZF expect to close the merger on May 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of all other closing conditions.

SOURCE: WABCO