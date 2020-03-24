WABCO and ZF announce expected closing of the merger in the second quarter of 2020

WABCO Holdings Inc. (“WABCO”) (NYSE: WBC) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (“ZF”) today announced that they have received all approvals from regulatory authorities required to close their previously announced merger, with the exception of the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”). WABCO and ZF anticipate that SAMR approval will be received without significant delay, and expect that the transaction will close in the second quarter of 2020, when this final regulatory clearance is anticipated to be received.

