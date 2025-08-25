VW Crafter driving on Hankook’s e-Vantra FlexClimate tyres

All-season tyre with impressive load capacity, durability and resistance to abrasion

Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook is now exclusively supplying the newly developed Hankook e-Vantra FlexClimate all-season tyre in the size 205/75 R16C 113/111R as original equipment for the popular VW Crafter. With this, Hankook is expanding its portfolio in the light commercial vehicle sector. The tyre will also be launched on the replacement market soon and has been specially developed to meet the needs of vans, which are increasingly being powered by electric drives.

“With our appointment as an original equipment manufacturer for the VW Crafter, we are underlining our commitment to continuing to expand our product portfolio in the van segment and to offering innovative solutions to meet the diverse requirements of our commercial customers,” stresses Jongho Park, President and COO of Hankook Tire Europe. “The Hankook e-Vantra FlexClimate combines numerous characteristics that make it ideal for demanding everyday use. This product focuses on state-of-the-art technologies that enhance efficiency and safety, ensuring it is well equipped to meet changes in the sector.”

Versatile tyre for all drive types

The Hankook e-Vantra FlexClimate has been developed both for the high demands of all-electric vans and for vans with internal combustion engines, and is now celebrating its debut as original equipment on the VW Crafter with classic drive technology. This underlines how the benefits of the Hankook tyre’s innovative technologies are not limited to a specific drive type. Both conventional and electrified commercial vehicles benefit from the high load capacity, durability and resistance to wear – characteristics that are indispensable for fully loaded commercial vans.

At the same time, one of the main considerations during the tyre development was guaranteeing safe and stable handling, even with full vehicle load. With this in mind, the Hankook e-Vantra FlexClimate features a reinforced side wall that reliably absorbs high transverse forces. The height of the bead filler, along with a bead structure featuring multiple reinforcements, ensure outstanding stability —particularly during demanding driving conditions when the vehicle is fully loaded.

Innovative compound and tread for year-round use

Another key characteristic of the Hankook e-Vantra FlexClimate is the high silica content in the tread compound. In conjunction with functionalised polymers and special resins, it ensures excellent wet braking performance, high durability and reduced rolling resistance. The optimised tread with advanced 3D sipe technology improves the block rigidity and guarantees a uniform wear pattern as well as reliable traction – even in wintry conditions. The innovative zigzag sipe pattern ensures added safety on snow and mud. The result? The Hankook e-Vantra FlexClimate is 3PMSF-certified, meaning it carries the mountain/snowflake symbol and is also suitable for winter use under challenging weather conditions.

SOURCE: Hankook