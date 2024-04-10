Voyah’s milestone moment – the 100,000th new energy vehicle rolled off the assembly line

At 8:16 on April 9, the Voyah automobile ushered in a milestone in its development history - the 100,000th new energy vehicle rolled off the assembly line

At 8:16 on April 9, the VOYAH automobile ushered in a milestone in its development history – the 100,000th new energy vehicle rolled off the assembly line.

At the scene, Voyah Automobile announced that it will strive to achieve the second annual sales target of 100,000 new energy vehicles this year.

Against the growth trend, Voyah car sales and production accelerated and achieved seven consecutive monthly sales growth in 2023, and annual production and sales exceeded 50,000 units. Driven by the strong end consumer market, the cumulative output of vehicles reached 100,000 on April 9 this year, showing the “fast pace” of high-quality development.

For Wuhan, Voyah Automobile is a representative player in the Wuhan automobile manufacturing industry to participate in the new energy vehicle competition.

In April 2019, Voyah Automobile was founded in Wuhan Economic Development Zone. It was the first electric vehicle brand released by Dongfeng Motor. Since the brand’s launch in July 2020, Voyah Cars has released one new car yearly. In April 2023, Voyah PASSION was launched, forming a high-end product pattern of “SUV+MPV+ sedan,” completing the strategic layout of “three cars in three years to design three models in three years,” and becoming the complete product layout of China’s new energy vehicle enterprises.

Behind the “Voyah speed” is Dongfeng’s 55 years of car-making heritage and the confidence to master the key core technologies of new energy-independent vehicles. Voyah automobile adheres to the full-stack self-research of core technology. It is at the industry-leading level in many fields, such as new energy vehicle platforms, three electric, electronic, and electrical architecture, battery, body, chassis, etc. Up to now, a total of 3,006 patents have been distributed, a total of 885 authorized, of which 2,478 invention patents have been distributed, accounting for 82.4%, and 82 overseas patents have been distributed, focusing on new energy, intelligent driving, intelligent networking, and other fields.

As a Chinese state-owned enterprise in the car-building industry, Voyah Auto also actively organizes global marketing and opens up the international market. In 2022, Voyah Automobile announced its entry into the European market, opening the journey of global sales. It is the first “new energy vehicle state-owned enterprise” brand to go to sea.

Voyah has entered Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, and other European countries and will soon join the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and other European countries. Its research and development design, manufacturing process, quality control, and supply chain system have reached world-class levels.

SOURCE: Dongfeng