Vontier’s Driivz partners with Greenspot to provide a reliable and seamless EV charging experience to its customers

Driivz, a Vontier company and leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, today announced a partnership with Greenspot, a leading end-to-end EV charging network operator, to install its EV charging and energy management software to manage thousands of EV chargers throughout Greenspot’s international charging networks.

Greenspot is an award-winning charging network operator that specializes in developing, installing and managing EV charging infrastructure for diverse commercial, residential and public sector clients. With charging projects successfully deployed in major cities like Columbus and Jersey City and recently-announced partnerships in Boston, Cincinnati and Edison, N.J., Greenspot has powered over 5.4 million miles of electrified driving and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by over 750 metric tons.

As Greenspot continues to expand globally, it requires a flexible and hardware agnostic software solution to support legacy and newly installed chargers. Driivz’s software supports more than 2,000 types of chargers and will allow Greenspot to easily integrate the platform onto new charging equipment as well as deploying across the thousands of legacy chargers located at Greenspot’s international site hosts. This partnership will ensure charger availability, reliability and stability.

“Driivz is a natural partner in our commitment to enhancing the EV charging experience for both drivers and property owners by offering sustainable charging solutions,” said Eyal Shuster, CEO of Greenspot. “Their proven track record and ability to scale with Greenspot as we grow will help us continue to provide the reliable and seamless charging experiences that set us apart. We’ll build a greener future together, one charging station at a time.”

EV charging management and end-to-end L1 support

Beyond resolving charger issues or malfunctions remotely and automatically, Driivz will provide end-to-end Level 1 (L1) support services to Greenspot. In instances in which charger issues or malfunctions require additional support, drivers will be able to use an internationally located call center with 24/7/365 follow-the-sun support. Drivers seeking assistance will be met with a single point of contact to help get them charged and on the road with minimal delays or hassles. Additionally, Driivz’s platform will provide Greenspot with round-the-clock monitoring of network health, with a focus on maintaining Greenspot’s industry-leading charger uptime and reliability. By using auto-detection and self-healing algorithms, Driivz can fix up to 80% of charger issues remotely and automatically without needing to dispatch a field technician for maintenance.

“As the market evolves, EV charging networks need scalable and reliable charging solutions, and we’re proud to partner with Greenspot in enabling positive charging experiences to their diverse range of customers,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of Driivz. “Together, Greenspot and Driivz will maintain industry-leading charging excellence while scaling operations to support the electrified transportation future. End-to-end solutions that provide seamless charging experiences are the recipe for success for both site owners and drivers.”

Smart Energy Management

Greenspot will also deploy Driivz’s Smart Energy Management solution for improved profitability and ROI through power consumption optimization. Driivz’s platform offers grid capacity optimization and real-time dynamic load balancing, for decreasing energy costs and to avoid excess demand charges. Greenspot will utilize an insights-driven dashboard for useful at-a-glance metrics on network-wide availability and energy utilization to control the energy flow at charger and site levels.

SOURCE: Business Wire