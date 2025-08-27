Vontier’s Driivz partners with ENAPI to expand global EV roaming and simplify connectivity

Driivz’s technology will ensure flexibility for CPOs and eMSPs as they provide seamless EV charging experiences across borders and networks

Driivz, a Vontier company and leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, today announced a partnership with ENAPI, a Berlin-based roaming connectivity platform, to deliver seamless, scalable EV charging across borders and networks, benefitting charge point operators (CPOs), e-mobility service providers (eMSPs), and EV drivers alike.

This partnership unites the Driivz Smart EV Charging and Energy Management platform with ENAPI’s Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI)-based roaming broker, dramatically expanding reach and streamlining transactions between networks. This collaboration will provide Driivz customers with instant access to ENAPI’s extensive roaming network, which includes over 350,000 charge points connected via eight of the top 10 eMSPs in Europe. Drivers will be able to use different charging networks across this extensive region with a single payment account.

“We believe that interoperability and flexibility are key to the future of e-mobility. Partnering with ENAPI helps us to deliver both – at scale,” said Driivz CEO Andy Bennett. “We share the same vision of bringing seamless charging experiences to drivers, no matter where they’re headed.”

Accelerating roaming network expansion

This integration of Driivz’s platform and ENAPI’s roaming broker will advance the expanding EV charging ecosystem towards true global interoperability. It will provide significantly more charging options, broader geographic coverage, and improved driver convenience—making the EV charging experience smooth for drivers, regardless of their location and network. As they look to expand their reach and reduce time to market, CPOs and eMSPs will enjoy simplified network-to-network integration without the complexity of managing dozens of bilateral connections.

A shared vision for driver-centric innovation

Driivz and ENAPI are united by a common goal: making EV charging simpler, more accessible, and more scalable. By minimizing friction produced by cross-network transactions and enabling real-time communication between platforms, EV drivers are receiving the seamless charging experience they’ve come to expect – no matter where the road takes them.

“Our mission is to make EV charging transactions seamless, efficient, and accessible,” said Jakob Kleihues, co-founder of ENAPI. “Partnering with Driivz allows us to accelerate progress on that mission, empowering both CPOs and eMSPs to deliver better service at greater scale.”

Following this European rollout, Driivz and ENAPI plan to extend this seamless roaming to North America and Asia-Pacific, aligning with emerging ISO 15118 Plug & Charge standards.

Enabling seamless, open connectivity

As an early adopter in OCPI technology, Driivz has led the industry in enabling interoperability to reduce range anxiety and foster a transparent and user-friendly EV charging marketplace. With OCPI support first integrated into the Driivz EV Charging and Energy Management platform in 2015, it currently supports hundreds of OCPI 2.21 connections in production.

Today’s partnership further extends Driivz’s robust roaming ecosystem, which includes trusted partners like Hubject and GIREVE. It reflects a strong commitment to an open, hardware-agnostic, and neutral approach to EV charging infrastructure. Expanding roaming also provides utilities and grid stakeholders with smarter energy planning through improved data transparency and more consistent load behavior across charging networks.

SOURCE: Vontier