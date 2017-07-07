Volvo’s electric pledge highlights need for rapid chargers in public

The news that Volvo is to go all-electric by 2019 heightens the UK’s need to gear up for on-road charging.

That’s the message from Basingstoke firm InstaVolt, which says we will need a better public charging infrastructure to cater for the growing number of electric vehicles on the road.

Carmaker Volvo announced this week that every new car in its range will have an electric power train available from 2019. Five fully electric models will be launched between then and 2021, along with a range of hybrid models.

The company says it signals the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car. InstaVolt, which installs and maintains rapid EV charging points at places such as forecourts, supermarkets and business parks, says it’s a huge step in the right direction. However, it warns that better charging infrastructure will be needed to cater for the inevitable surge in EVs on the road.

Tim Payne, CEO, said: “Volvo is a huge player in the automotive market and we’re delighted that they’re taking the electric vehicle revolution so seriously. Demand for these type of vehicles is increasing and what we need to do is ensure people have access to a top-class charging infrastructure when they do decide to go electric.

“A large portion of UK residents don’t have access to home charging. Placing rapid chargers in strategic public locations such as garage forecourts, supermarkets and business parks will therefore be vital to keep Britain moving in its new electric fleet.”

InstaVolt is set to install 3,000 rapid chargers across the UK between now and 2020. Its units, supplied by US giant ChargePoint, can provide 80 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. Unlike many other charging points, they can be used on a pay as you go basis, with no subscription and no membership cards.

