Volvo’s coaches in luxurious special versions to mark Busworld Kortrijk

At Busworld in Kortrijk from 20 to 25 October, Volvo Buses will be introducing specially designed high-spec versions of the Volvo 9900 and Volvo 9700 tourist coaches. They will be built in limited numbers and will be available for sale from 20 October to the end of the year.

“After 45 years, Busworld will be opening its doors in the city of Kortrijk for the very last time in 2017. We want to highlight this special occasion and the immense significance the exhibition has had as a meeting-place, by offering our customers something out of the ordinary,” says Stefan Guttman, VP Commercial Development Europe at Volvo Buses.

In addition to their high standard comfort level, both the Volvo 9900 and the Volvo 9700 in “Kortrijk Edition” feature a range of unique interior and exterior design elements and badges, specially designed seat upholstery, leather-clad entry grab-handles, chassis with automatic height control and Volvo’s fuel-saving I-See system.

The comprehensive safety equipment includes features such as a camera to cover the “blind spot”, Volvo Dynamic Steering, Lane Keeping Support, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning with Emergency Braking, Knee Impact Protection, Front Impact Protection, Front Under-run Protection System and extra lighting for good vision and visibility.

The Volvo 9900 Kortrijk Edition and Volvo 9700 Kortrijk Edition will be built in 10 units only, and will be available on all markets throughout Europe. Sales begin on 20 October and will continue to the end of the year.

