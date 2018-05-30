Volvo XC60 beats all-comers to take Best Car Launched in the Last Year title at Auto Trader New Car Awards

The Volvo XC60 premium mid-size SUV has been named the Best Car Launched in the Last Year at the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2018, as voted for by thousands of UK customers.

Announced at a ceremony in London today, the title reinforces the reigning World Car of the Year’s position as one of the most desirable and influential new models on the market, helping spearhead the renaissance of the Volvo brand. It also continues the company’s unprecedented awards success, being the 16th major UK award Volvo has won so far this year.

Ivan Aistrop, Auto Trader’s Road Test Editor, said: “It’s been a big year for Volvo, with some really impressive new products launched in the last 12 months. This award shows that the company’s hard work is really being appreciated by car buyers. The XC60’s style, quality and image are key factors in its success, but it’s also practical enough for a family, relaxing and comfortable to drive, and – being a Volvo – top notch for safety.”

Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s Editorial Director, added: “The Auto Trader New Car Awards champion the aspects of driving and car ownership that really matter to drivers and that aren’t always obvious in the buying process – such as reliability, safety, running costs and driving experience. Our winners have the seal of approval from real owners, which we hope will make finding the right new car much simpler for car buyers.”

The XC60 advances Volvo’s world-class reputation in SUV design and engineering, combining stylish, dynamic looks with cutting-edge technology, fully addressing the priorities of today’s motorists for on-board connectivity and intelligent safety and assistance systems that make every journey safer and less stressful.

All XC60s feature Volvo’s Sensus nine-inch touchscreen, which provides quick and intuitive access to the car’s functions and apps. Working in conjunction with Volvo’s sophisticated voice-activated control system, Sensus is designed to keep driver distraction to a minimum.

The task of driving is supported by Volvo’s advanced, semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system, which provides a level of braking, steering and acceleration control, and ensures the car remains within its lane and a safe distance from any vehicle in front.

Maintaining Volvo’s reputation as a pioneer of safety technology, the XC60 is fitted with features that help prevent accidents from happening in the first place, including Steer Assist and Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which detects when the car is unintentionally deviating from its lane and helps to steer it back on course.

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “It is great to see the new XC60, a car that is central to what our brand stands for, having such a positive impact on UK customers. This award reflects how our commitment to making the best use of new technologies for safer and more enjoyable driving is resonating with motorists across the country.”

The Auto Trader New Car Awards secured opinions of around 43,000 consumers who contributed to an online survey. All respondents were car owners and were asked to rate their vehicle on a range of criteria ranging from reliability, performance and appearance through to features and running costs.

Further information about the Volvo XC60 and an online configurator are available at www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/new-xc60

