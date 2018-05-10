Volvo XC40 wins big at Dieselcar and Ecocar Top 50 Awards

The Volvo XC40 has achieved a double success, winning both the Car of the Year and Best Medium SUV titles in the DieselCar and EcoCar Top 50 awards 2018. These latest honours continue an exceptional run of distinguished awards for the XC40 within its first few months on sale.

Ian Robertson, Editor of DieselCar and EcoCar magazine, praised the car’s design, the fine quality of its ride and handling, and its status as a standard-bearer for the latest developments of the Volvo brand. He said: “Volvo’s rejuvenation has been a joy to behold, and not only is the XC40 its most important new model yet, it’s also the best of the lot. In fact, it’s our favourite car of 2018, full stop.

“There are elements of mini-XC90 to its design, but plenty of achingly cool touches such as a contrasting roof and Swedish flag badges give the XC40 its own youthful personality. This is even more pronounced on the road, where its suspension serves up a happy blend of handling precision and grip, while also throwing an invisible blanket over bumpy roads.”

The XC40 has enjoyed an incredible reception from media and customers alike, achieving record-breaking UK sales and making an immediate impact with its cool, contemporary styling and class-leading connectivity, driver assistance and safety features. These include Volvo’s pioneering semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system. Available on all XC40 models, Pilot Assist provides steering, braking and acceleration control to keep the car within its lane, at a set speed and a safe distance from any vehicle ahead.

Standard features fitted across the range include Volvo’s innovative Sensus nine-inch touch screen control system, satellite navigation, LED headlights and a sophisticated climate control system that monitors and maintains the cabin air quality.

The Volvo On Call remote control and emergency assistance service is also fitted to every XC40. This allows you to activate and adjust a range of vehicle functions and systems using your smartphone or smartwatch. Convenience is key, such as being able to cool or warm the cabin before making a trip, or sending a journey destination direct to the car’s navigation system.

The intuitive Sensus system allows quick and simple connectivity using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, while a built-in modem enables an on-board WiFi hotspot (with a compatible SIM card and mobile data allowance). You can also access a range of cloud-based apps for journey information or in-car entertainment.

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “These latest awards add yet more momentum to the XC40’s impressive market debut, giving further independent approval of what is our first offering in an important and growing area of the premium car market. It is also significant that the XC40 has gained this Car of the Year title in its initial diesel- and petrol-powered form, acknowledging how our advanced engine technologies – including diesel – continue to be clean and efficient propositions for customers.”

The XC40 offers a wealth of choice, with six trim levels and a range of turbocharged diesel and petrol engines with manual or automatic transmission and front- or all-wheel drive. Volvo will be extending the range of XC40 powertrains to include plug-in hybrid and all-electric versions in due course.

Further information about the XC40 range and an online configurator are available at www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/xc40

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.