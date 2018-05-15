Volvo XC40 named ‘Game Changer’ at the Autocar Awards

The Volvo XC40 premium compact SUV has been declared a ‘Game Changer’ at the Autocar Awards 2018.

As Volvo’s first ever compact SUV, the XC40 is a radical departure for the company. Not only does it take Volvo into a completely new market segment, it is also the first Volvo to be based on the company’s all-new CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform.

Its striking looks also herald a new era of design confidence for Volvo, while its ingenious interior practicality, cutting-edge connectivity and autonomous drive technology set new standards for the class.

Mark Tisshaw, Editor of Autocar, said: “The XC40 is undoubtedly the best example yet of one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments: the compact SUV. While others have struggled to blend the lengthy list of requirements demanded by buyers of this most versatile of car types, Volvo has delivered at its very first attempt.”

The XC40 is a car of firsts for Volvo. Its Harman Kardon sound system includes the world-first application of an air-ventilated sub-woofer mounted in the dashboard. This does away with the need for bulky bass speakers in the front doors, meaning the door pockets offer class-leading storage space. It is the first Volvo to be offered with wireless mobile phone charging, along with Cross Traffic Alert that automatically applies the brakes if you do not react to an object crossing the path of the car from behind. The XC40 is also the first car to be available via Volvo’s innovative Care by Volvo subscription service.

Commenting on the award, Jon Wakefield, Volvo Car UK’s Managing Director, said: “Volvo has a history of innovation and disruption, and the new XC40 combines both to stunning effect. Winning an Autocar Game Changer award is a fantastic result and proves just how successful the XC40 has been in transforming the compact SUV class.”

For more information on the Volvo XC40, and to use the new online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/xc40

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.