Volvo XC40 again earns Best Resale Value Award from Kelley Blue Book

The 2021 Volvo XC40 has earned the Best Resale Value Award by Kelley Blue Book in the Luxury Subcompact SUV category for the second consecutive year.

Recognized by the experts at Kelley Blue Book for holding strong residual value, the luxury compact SUV was honored for its contemporary design and complete set of safety features, including lane keeping alert and assist, blind spot warning and Pilot Assist technology. The XC40 was also selected for offering multiple powertrain options, including a 402 horsepower fully electric version.

Each year, Kelley Blue Book announces the new vehicles that will best retain their value over their first five years of ownership, based on the Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide. Now in its 19th year, Kelley Blue Book’s annual Best Resale Value Awards regularly garner widespread media coverage given the importance of this helpful information for new-car shoppers from The Trusted Resource®.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars