Volvo withdraws from CONEXPO over virus concerns

With California joining Washington State and Florida in declaring a state of emergency to contain the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19, all business areas within the Volvo Group have decided to withdraw from their participations in next week’s CONEXPO exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada. This includes all relevant Volvo business areas: Volvo Trucks, Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Penta, Volvo Financial Services, Mack Trucks, SDLG and Terex Trucks.
“We are great supporters of CONEXPO, and despite being in advanced preparations for this year’s event, we believe it is the right thing to do to withdraw at this late stage. Our first concern is the wellbeing of employees, customers and the wider public,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.
“It’s very disappointing not to be attending, but our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and others. Given this, it is with reluctance that it has been decided not to participate in this year’s show,” said Voorhoeve.
Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of 2,100 dealers and workshops in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 15 countries across the globe. In 2018, more than 127,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks´ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.
Source: VOLVO TRUCKS