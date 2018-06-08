Volvo wins the popular vote for the best-looking cars in the UK

Volvo has triumphed in the style stakes in a popular vote that ranks the premium Swedish brand first when it comes to the UK’s best-looking cars.

The company has seen off all competition in a poll by CarBuyer that saw Volvo garnering more votes than Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, and doing comfortably better than all other premium brands, which languished outside the top 10.

Britain’s drivers were quick to applaud the cool, elegant Scandinavian lines of Volvo’s model range, backing up the opinions of industry experts who have bestowed a series of top honours on the company’s latest products, including the World Car of the Year title for the XC60 mid-size SUV and European Car of the Year for the XC40 compact SUV.

Tellingly, the thousand-plus people taking part in the poll could ‘down-vote’ manufacturers as well as promoting the chances of those they favoured.

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “People’s first impressions about the quality of a car will always be based on how they look, so it is great to see how our new designs are creating such a positive buzz. Our design ethos produces striking, beautiful exteriors and elegant, unfussy interiors that are attractive yet eminently practical and easy to live with.”

Volvo has placed a special emphasis on designing less-cluttered car interiors that make the business of driving simpler, with fewer distractions to take the driver’s attention away from the road ahead. Volvo’s latest-generation models have introduced the Sensus touchscreen and a voice-activated control system, eliminating the need for multiple switches and buttons across the dashboard. They also make great use of natural materials such as wood and leather to emphasise quality, craftsmanship and sophistication.

For information on Volvo’s stylish product range, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk

