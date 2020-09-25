Volvo V60 named to Car Seat Check Honor Roll by Cars.com

The 2020 Volvo V60 was named to the Car Seat Check Honor Roll this year by Cars.com, an annual list that honors the best vehicles for installing car seats.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, child safety has taken on even added importance, particularly with families taking the road to travel more than ever. Car seats are critical to keeping kids safe, but both choosing the right one and installing it correctly can be complicated. Parents must sift through an array of sizes and types that will change over time based on a child’s growth and age.

Cars.com, a leading digital automotive marketplace and solutions provider, released its annual honor roll to provide parents and caregivers with vital information on which family vehicles make it easy to correctly install a car seat. Cars.com certified car seat technicians reviewed 87 vehicles this year, evaluating the ease of installing various types of car seats (infant, rear-facing, forward-facing, booster seats) and the in-car LATCH system. Fourteen models were named to this year’s honor roll and received an “A” grade, including the 2020 Volvo V60 wagon.

The stylish 2020 Volvo V60 wagon features a spacious cabin designed to maximize comfort for every member of the family, with plenty of space to install any type of child safety seat with ease. Within the cabin, both lower and top tether LATCH anchors are marked and easily accessible for connection. As expected, the V60 also sports class-leading active safety features that further help distracted parents on the road – including blind spot information systems (BLIS), driver assist technology and run-off road mitigation. More information on the Volvo V60 can be found here.

“Volvo has long been a brand that people trust to keep their families safe, and it remains core to everything we do,” said Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA “We’re proud that Cars.com has recognized our safety-focused design that is based on decades of child safety research.”

“Car seats can be confusing, but getting them right is so important, especially now as families spend more time on the road,” said Jenni Newman, Cars.com editor-in-chief and certified child-passenger safety technician. “The Volvo V60 is all about family duty, as exposed Latch anchors and a roomy backseat made installation trouble-free. And as a treat for the adults, the V60 is so much fun to drive that you won’t mind that third grocery run of the week.”

The full list of Cars.com 2020 Car Seat Check Honor Roll vehicles can be found here. As the demand for used cars increases, Cars.com also created a list of the best used cars for car seats, highlighting 2014-2019 model year vehicles that earned “A” grades. Both the 2019 Volvo V60 and 2017 Volvo S90 were included.

Volvo Cars has long focused on safety as its core value, reflected by decades of innovation in vehicle technology and child safety. This includes several “world-first” inventions, including the three-point safety belt in 1959 – credited with saving more than one million lives. Volvo released its patent on this life-saving invention in the name of safety, and to this day it remains as the most important safety feature in today’s cars. More information on Volvo’s legacy in safety can be found here.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars