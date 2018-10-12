Volvo V60 crowned 2018 Family Car Of The Year at Inaugural Sunday Times Motor Awards

The new Volvo V60 continues to collect prestigious honours, being named The Sunday Times Family Car of the Year at the first ever News UK Motor Awards.

The News UK Motor Awards celebrate innovation throughout the UK motoring industry, and are judged by readers as well as automotive journalists across News UK’s four news outlets – The Sunday Times, The Times, The Sun and talkSPORT.

The latest accolade for the new generation of Volvo’s mid-size estate car was announced at an awards ceremony in London on Wednesday. The V60 won from a shortlist featuring rivals from BMW and Jaguar thanks to votes from readers of The Sunday Times’ and The Sun’s motoring websites.

Will Dron, Editor of The Sunday Times’ Driving.co.uk, said: “Volvo has long been a family favourite thanks to its hard-earned reputation for safety and practicality, but in recent years it’s been wowing us with stunningly cool designs, too, and the V60 estate has curves in all the right places. Combine that with its Scandi-chic interior, clever storage solutions and other family-friendly features, and it’s no wonder our readers voted it their Family Car of the Year.”

The V60’s success follows on from a glowing review by Driving.co.uk, which praised Volvo for “producing some of the world’s coolest cars”. The report highlighted the V60’s sleek design, the stylish and uncluttered dashboard, and the spacious cabin and boot, concluding that the car “manages an impressive double act” as an “extremely smart executive cruiser and an unfeasibly practical family wagon”.

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “We’re delighted to win this award because it reflects the opinions of motorists themselves who have made a considered decision about the best car when it comes to being practical, enjoyable to drive and rewarding to own. We are immensely proud of the V60, a car that embodies the advances we are making in design, connectivity, dynamics, safety and everyday usefulness.”

Unveiled in February this year, the new V60 benefits from Volvo’s latest Drive-E family of clean and efficient petrol and diesel engines, and offers customers extensive choice with three core equipment grades, including the recently launched R-Design versions, all featuring a wealth of connectivity, safety, comfort and convenience features. The V60 range is set to grow further with the recent announcement of the rugged Cross Country variant, which will join the UK line-up early next year.

For more information on the Volvo V60, and to use the new online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/new-models/v60

SOURCE: VOLVO