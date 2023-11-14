Volvo unveils updated electric trucks designed for zero-emission city transports

Volvo's updated medium-duty electric trucks are designed for the urban environment – enabling safe zero emission city transport and logistics

With an electric range up to 450km, 50% shorter charging time and new active safety features, Volvo´s updated medium-duty electric trucks are designed for the urban environment – enabling safe zero emission city transport and logistics.

With cities introducing clean city zones and companies stepping up their sustainability ambitions, zero emission trucks that can meet all needs for city transports and logistics are more relevant than ever before. To meet these demands, Volvo Trucks presents its updated electric medium duty trucks – the Volvo FL and FE.

The Volvo FL and FE are ideal for most applications in the busy city, such as distribution, refuse handling and urban construction. The electric versions have been on the market since 2019 and are sold in multiple markets across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.

The AC charging capacity of the battery-electric medium duty trucks has been almost doubled to 43 kW, cutting the time needed to charge the battery by approximately 50 percent. They also offer recently updated battery packs, delivering up to 450 km in total range from one charge.

“Volvo Trucks has a market leading offer of electric trucks – and we are constantly improving them to enable more businesses to take the step to zero emission vehicles for their daily operations”, says Jessica Sandström, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks. “The upgraded Volvo FL- and FE-models are ideal work tools for businesses with sustainability high up on their agendas, offering a wide range of applications for their customers.”

Safety is key in the Volvo FL- and FE trucks which typically shares limited space with cars, cyclists, kick-bikers and pedestrians in the busy city. A range of new features will increase safety both for the driver and for other road users and these safety upgrades means that the Volvo FL and FE models exceed the General Safety Regulations coming into effect in 2024.

The new FL- and FE models also come with a new appealing design with a revamped front end, distinct LED headlights and a boosted iron mark as well as the Volvo wordmark in the front.

Further, all powertrain variants on the Volvo FL and FE, including electric, gas and diesel, have been fitted with a number of new features, making them even better equipped for modern businesses in the city.

Some of the Volvo FL- and FE feature updates summarised:

The exterior mirrors have been made slimmer so that the driver gets a better direct vision on the surroundings

The interior has new LED lights and a lockable interior storage space that will improve the working environment

Volvo FL and FE can be equipped with a 360˚ bird eye view camera solution and/or a side view camera

The new key fob is packed with new user-friendly functions

The electric version has a new electric power take off interface which allows body building without an electric-mechanical motor, simplifying body building and saving weight

Safety system additions include Vulnerable Road User Detection, Side Collision Avoidance Support and Driver Alert Support.

The new Volvo FL- and FE models can be ordered now with customer deliveries starting in the first half of 2024.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks