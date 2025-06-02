Volvo Trucks wins prestigious design award

Volvo Trucks new model for the North American market – the all-new Volvo VNL – has earned the 2025 Red Dot Award for Product Design in the commercial vehicles category

Volvo Trucks new model for the North American market – the all-new Volvo VNL – has earned the 2025 Red Dot Award for Product Design in the commercial vehicles category.

The Red Dot Award is globally regarded as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for outstanding design, and this year a heavy-duty truck has taken the honors. The all-new Volvo VNL was reengineered by Volvo Trucks through six years of intensive research and dedicated product development.

Volvo VNL for long haul was introduced in January 2024 and represents a 90% redesign from previous models. It features hundreds of new enhancements to drive productivity, safety, profitability, and sustainability for trucking companies, while transforming the driver experience with noticeable design enhancements that make life on the road easier and better.

“The all-new Volvo VNL was designed to change everything for heavy-duty trucks, and we evaluated every detail of the driver experience from selecting materials that provide a premium look and feel to incorporating innovative safety features that help protect drivers in case of an accident,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Winning this prestigious design award validates the six years of dedication that went into transforming our flagship VNL model. We created a vehicle that not only connects with customers but also delivers exceptional performance and comfort.”

“With the all-new Volvo VNL, we started with a blank sheet of paper and reimagined the truck from the ground up. The streamlined, wedge-shaped cab and dramatically sloped windshield are not just visually striking, they reduce aerodynamic drag and help deliver up to 10% better fuel efficiency compared to the legacy model,” says Brian Balicki, head of design, Volvo Trucks North America.

With its dynamic lines, optimized aerodynamics, curved windshield, and wedge-shaped profile, the exterior design signals a significant industry shift and reflects the Volvo brand strengths in a visually striking way. Aesthetically, the elevation pattern echoes throughout the entire product, starting with the distinct angled front grille, headlights and intakes.

Inside the cabin, the driver-focused interior introduces an all-new 24-volt electrical architecture that brings industry-leading features such as dynamic displays, a Camera Monitor System, inductive charging, task/ambient lighting, and comfort and storage amenities. The customizable cab and sleeper configurations, along with the innovative versatile bunk setup, provide flexibility for driving teams and customer needs.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks