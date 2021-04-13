Volvo Trucks wins award for outstanding design quality of its new Volvo FM model

Volvo Trucks’ new Volvo FM model has won the Red Dot Award 2021 in the Product Design category for commercial vehicles. The new Volvo FM has been designed with an uncompromising purpose: To be the optimal work tool for a wide range of transport assignment, with the driver always the primary focus.

The distinction “Red Dot” has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. The award competition started at Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany back in 1955. Today’s Red Dot Jury comprises some 50 international experts.

The development of the new Volvo FM followed extensive surveys and customer interviews which confirmed the importance of the driver’s contribution to transport companies’ profitability and image. The design team therefore set out to design the best mobile office in the industry, resulting in a versatile truck that is agile, spacious, and most importantly safe and comfortable for all drivers.

“The Red Dot award is a great acknowledgement of the creative work of the Volvo Trucks design team. The award highlights a well-balanced Volvo FM, creating business value with this desirable truck. By purposeful design of the Exterior, Interior and User Experience, we are improving the daily lives of our drivers and keep our society running,” says Carin Larsson, Volvo Trucks Chief Designer UX.

The new Volvo FM offers numerous innovations that combine to deliver a higher level of comfort, safety, and productivity. Examples include the spacious new cab and improved visibility by using a lowered door line, as well as new rear-view mirrors and an optional passenger corner camera that gives a complementary view of the side of the truck. The Volvo FM can also be tailored to enable significant fuel and CO 2 savings.

The interior is highlighted by a new dashboard and a dynamic 12-inch high-resolution instrument display. The user-friendly interface is designed to simplify the driver’s interactions and minimize distractions when accessing critical information, and is ready for future updates and connected services.

The exterior design of the Volvo FM emphasizes its versatility for different applications. The cab has a new aerodynamic shape with clean, distinctive lines. The V-shaped headlamps generate instant recognition, and the design of the robust front grille gives the vehicle a bold, confident look.

The new Volvo FM was launched during 2020, together with the Volvo FH, Volvo FH16 and Volvo FMX. All four new heavy-duty trucks have been in serial production since March 2021.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks