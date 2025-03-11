Volvo Trucks unveils the all-new Volvo VNR in North America

Volvo Trucks has launched a completely new Volvo VNR for the North American regional haul market

Volvo Trucks has launched a completely new Volvo VNR for the North American regional haul market. It is built on Volvo’s new platform, making the new truck more fuel efficient, safer and more versatile.

The launch of the new Volvo VNR for the regional transport segment marks the second truck model on Volvo’s all-new platform, following the introduction of the new long-haul Volvo VNL model early 2024. The new truck features a 90% redesign versus its predecessor including new efficient technologies and improved aerodynamics. This contributes to reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 7,5% in the new Volvo VNR.

The new platform is designed for all future propulsion technologies, including battery-electric, fuel cell and internal combustion engines running on renewable fuels including hydrogen. Also, a new 24-volt electrical architecture and active safety features introduced in this new generation of Volvo trucks will be the standard for the future commercialization of fully autonomous trucks.

“The all-new Volvo VNR was designed specifically for the demanding nature of regional and urban delivery” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “With its unmatched versatility, advanced safety features, superior connectivity, and enhanced fuel efficiency, the Volvo VNR is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation. Together, the street-smart VNR and our flagship VNL can address a wide range of fleet operational needs.”

Fuel efficiency improvements

With the new VNR model, Volvo has reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions through enhanced aerodynamics, powertrain innovations and Eco-roll technology that will disengage the driveline on a downhill grade and let the truck roll for an optimal amount of time to help save energy. Powertrain enhancements on the all-new Volvo VNR account for 3% of the up to 7,5% fuel efficiency improvement thanks to the next-generation D13 VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) engine, standard on the Volvo VNR.

Safety Innovations

The all-new Volvo VNR features a range of new safety features including Volvo Active Driver Assist with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning but also integrated cab-mounted side curtain airbags available on both the driver and passenger side. Advanced safety and visibility features make it well suited for urban areas with many pedestrians.

The fully integrated Camera Monitor System allows for smaller, more aerodynamic cab-mounted mirrors versus the large, traditional mirrors. The Camera Monitor System provides superior visibility and supports safe maneuvering for the driver.

Versatility and Customization

The all-new Volvo VNR was developed with versatility in mind and is available in a variety of configurations, including 4×2, 6×2, and 6×4 tractors. It comes in variants ranging from the maneuverable VNR 300 all the way up to the premium VNR 660, suited for regional but also long-haul trips.

Production of the new Volvo VNR will take place at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Plant in Dublin, Virginia, with sales starting in the coming months.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks