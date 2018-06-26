Volvo Trucks simplifies daily operations with new interface for digital services Volvo Connect

With the introduction of Volvo Connect, a new customer portal that offers a single interface for digital services and functions, Volvo Trucks makes it even easier for customers to access the full benefits of digitalisation and connectivity.

Truck owners and transporters are increasingly using telematics and digital services to improve the productivity and efficiency of their businesses, however this also means an increase in different systems and interfaces. With the launch of Volvo Connect, a host of digital and connected services will be combined into one user-friendly portal. Volvo Connect will be launched in September 2018 and will be updated and expanded regularly over the coming years.

“Volvo Connect enables you to access the important services and information needed to run and develop your daily business, in one place,” says Carina Holm, Project Manager, Volvo Connect. “Besides fleet management and maintenance planning, many more aspects of the operation will be supported, including help with administration and legal compliance. Volvo Connect will also contain a marketplace where additional services can be subscribed to and activated. Users can adapt the interface so that the information and services most important to them are quickly and easily accessible.”

Data Access – new cloud-based service for mixed fleets

In conjunction with the launch of Volvo Connect, Volvo Trucks is also launching Data Access, a new service that allows vehicle data to be stored and accessed via the cloud according to the Remote FMS standard (rFMS). This enables data to be integrated with customers’ existing systems and allows them to utilise data from vehicles, benefiting transport operations with mixed fleets regardless of model or make.

Other digital services also being launched include Dynafleet Safety Service designed to help the customer monitor safe driving behaviours as well as the benefits of the vehicle’s active safety systems; and Vehicle Status, which tracks key components in the vehicle and helps identify potential malfunctions either for immediate repair or for the vehicle’s next service.

“To start with, Volvo Connect will include these three services, as well as additional services including Dynafleet and Service Planning,” adds Carina Holm. “Over time, we will expand the available content and customers will be able to choose from a broad range of information, functions and services, both from us and external developers, that will help optimise different aspects of their business.”

Ready for a digital future

The introduction of Volvo Connect comes at a time when digitalisation is changing the way people live and work, and the transport industry is no exception.

“New software platforms, for example within car sharing and travel services, are creating new business models and consumer behaviours,” says Karin Falk, Senior Vice President, Services & Customer Quality. “Looking at the transport industry today, there is still large potential to increase transparency, efficiency and productivity. Combining connectivity and data analytics is opening up for new opportunities to support our customers.”

With this rapid transformation in mind, Volvo Connect has been developed as a long-term solution. As new functions and information are made available and new digital services continue to be developed, both by Volvo Trucks, industry partners and third-party software developers, Volvo Connect will enable customers to access and use such services to their full potential. It will also help businesses make a seamless transition into an exciting new digital future.

The introduction of Volvo Connect and the available content will follow separate time plans in different markets.

Facts: Volvo Connect customer portal

Volvo Connect combines digital and connected services into one, single interface, making it easier to access information, news and functions that are essential for running an efficient daily business. Examples of functions that will be included are:

Dynafleet , a newly updated version of Volvo Trucks’ fleet management system.

, a newly updated version of Volvo Trucks’ fleet management system. Service planning , an application for viewing scheduled services and maintenance.

, an application for viewing scheduled services and maintenance. Data Access , a new service that allows vehicle data to be stored and accessed via the cloud, integrated into the customer’s own systems, regardless of make or model.

, a new service that allows vehicle data to be stored and accessed via the cloud, integrated into the customer’s own systems, regardless of make or model. Dynafleet Safety Service , an application designed to track and identify critical safety indicators such as harsh braking and seat belt use, which can then be used for driver coaching and training.

, an application designed to track and identify critical safety indicators such as harsh braking and seat belt use, which can then be used for driver coaching and training. Vehicle Status , a service for tracking key components in the vehicle and identifying potential faults either for immediate repair or for the vehicle’s next service.

, a service for tracking key components in the vehicle and identifying potential faults either for immediate repair or for the vehicle’s next service. Asset Management , an overview of fleet assets, including but not limited to vehicles.

, an overview of fleet assets, including but not limited to vehicles. Workshop History, an overview of the repair history and details about what has been done on each vehicle in the Volvo workshop.

Volvo Connect has been developed in partnership with Connected Solutions, an organisation within the Volvo Group that leads the development and operation of connected services and solutions.