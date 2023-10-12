Volvo Trucks showcasing SuperTruck 2 and new connectivity services at ATA MCE

Volvo Trucks North America will showcase a portfolio of innovative transportation solutions for Class 8 trucks, including the advanced engineering innovations on its SuperTruck 2 and an announcement of a new fleet management tool, at the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) 2023 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), taking place October 14-17, in Austin, Texas

Volvo Trucks North America will showcase a portfolio of innovative transportation solutions for Class 8 trucks, including the advanced engineering innovations on its SuperTruck 2 and an announcement of a new fleet management tool, at the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) 2023 Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), taking place October 14-17, in Austin, Texas.

“Volvo Trucks remains committed to leading the transportation industry in safety and sustainability and we are excited to share several updates on how we are shaping the future of trucking through advanced connectivity, engineering, and continual innovation,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “At this year’s ATA MCE, we will showcase our SuperTruck 2 with cutting-edge aerodynamic advancements and new technologies, many of which will shape the future of sustainable transportation. We will also have a Volvo VNR Electric, a model already deployed and decarbonizing freight movement across North America, with zero-tailpipe emissions for local and regional deliveries.”

Volvo Trucks’ ATA MCE conference presence includes:

SuperTruck 2

Volvo Trucks’ SuperTruck 2 will make its first public appearance in the Volvo Trucks booth (#4097), providing a firsthand look at the advanced aerodynamics and weight reduction strategies that enabled the truck to beat both U.S. Department of Energy and internal freight efficiency goals. The styling and engineering cues from SuperTruck 2 are already being incorporated into the design of future generations of trucks.

Volvo VNR Electric — 6×2 Day Cab Tractor

The zero-tailpipe emission Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric will also be on display in Volvo Trucks’ booth (#4097) and features:

Up to 275 miles of range on a single charge

Six-pack battery configuration

565 kWh battery capacity, which can achieve 80% charge in 90 minutes

455 hp and 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque

Volvo I-Shift two-speed automated manual transmission

14,600 lb. front axle

40,000 lb. rear axle

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks