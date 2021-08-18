Volvo Trucks, NFI team up for Run on Less – Electric showcase

Volvo Trucks North America, along with third-party supply chain solutions provider NFI, is participating in Run on Less – Electric (RoL-E), an electric truck technology demonstration that showcases advancements in freight efficiency

“We are proud to continue our partnership with NFI on initiatives that will help advance the industry for zero-emission transport solutions,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Through the Run on Less – Electric initiative, Volvo Trucks is looking forward to showcasing the viability of the VNR Electric to reliably transport freight, as well as sharing the numerous positive benefits our customers experience every day by making the shift to electromobility.”

RoL-E is a joint effort between the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and energy non-profit RMI to demonstrate how battery-electric trucks operating in real-world scenarios can help fleets reduce emissions while reliably transporting freight. The three-week run will kick off on September 2, 2021 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California, and end on September 19, with a press conference planned for the next week at Climate Week in New York City. Throughout RoL-E, one of NFI’s Volvo VNR Electrics will be continuously monitored to report a variety of metrics on runonless.com, including daily miles traveled, energy consumed, the number of pickups and deliveries, vehicle speed, and charging sessions.

The Volvo VNR Electric model was designed as a sustainable transportation solution for fleet operators supporting drayage, local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. NFI became one of Volvo Trucks’ first customers in North America to demonstrate the VNR Electric through the innovative Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project in Southern California. The valuable operational information gained by partnering with NFI contributed to the successful commercialization of the Volvo VNR Electric model in December 2020.

“NFI has been successfully utilizing the Volvo VNR Electric in our daily drayage routes throughout Southern California. Our drivers have enjoyed a more comfortable working environment, as the VNR Electric produces zero tailpipe emissions and significantly reduces heat, noise, and vibrations,” said Bill Bliem, senior vice president of fleet services at NFI. “The Volvo VNR Electric trucks travel 120-mile port drayage routes before returning to our Chino distribution campus to recharge. We look forward to sharing this insight into our electromobility journey with other fleets evaluating the opportunity to transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

Recognized as a four-time excellence award-winning, EPA SmartWay Partner, NFI continues to implement a variety of clean vehicles and equipment to reduce its overall emissions. Through the Volvo LIGHTS project, NFI installed on-site charging infrastructure for its growing fleet of electric vehicles and equipment, paired with solar panels to capture renewable electricity. Combined, these initiatives help lay the groundwork for NFI’s ambitious plans to integrate electric vehicles into its Southern California drayage operations — a fleet which will total more than 65 electric heavy-duty vehicles.

“Volvo Trucks’ and NFI’s demonstrated leadership in transportation electrification has established them as true pioneers in the industry,” said Mike Roeth, executive director, NACFE and director of the RMI Trucking Program. “I am thrilled they have opted to participate in Run on Less – Electric to showcase that battery-electric trucks are ready to help freight transportation fleets achieve their economic and environmental sustainability goals today.”

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks