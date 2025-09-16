Volvo’s medium duty truck offer is strengthened with an upgraded sturdy Volvo FL 4x4 model, tailor made for demanding offroad applications

The Volvo FL model is known for being a compact and agile medium duty truck and with this as a base, Volvo Trucks is now launching a modified Volvo FL 4×4 truck, suitable for environments where customers need extra capability in terms of offroad performance.

“We can see a clear trend towards a higher demand for this type of truck from our customers”, says Jan Hjelmgren, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks.

“This compact, agile and easy to manoeuvre 4×4 truck will enable access to remote areas in rough conditions – this is a workhorse built with a clear purpose.”

Volvo FL 4×4 comes with new front- and rear axles and new axle ratios to support the all-wheel drive transmission. In combination with a robust exterior, single tires and generous ground clearance, the updated truck model has capabilities to meet the toughest requirements not only in the construction segment but also within rescue, firefighting, energy- and power supply companies, and defence applications.

The cab choices for the new truck model include both a day cab that accommodates two people and a crew cab with room for six people. Specific optional equipment includes a winch, bullbar, headlight protection and extra protection of the transfer gearbox for extreme off-road driving.

The Volvo FL 4×4 model is offered with Volvo’s efficient eight-litre diesel engine and customers can place orders through Volvo Trucks’ regular sales channels. Production begins during November 2025.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks