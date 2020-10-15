Volvo Trucks launches customer tests of fully electric trucks for the construction industry

This October, Volvo Trucks will start live tests of a fully electric transport solution for the construction industry. Two heavy duty trucks will be delivered to customer Swerock in order to meet the growing demands for less noise and emissions – especially in sensitive urban areas.

After the successful introduction of serial produced electric trucks for urban transport and refuse collection, Volvo Trucks is now deploying two fully electric construction trucks along with charging solutions, to be tested in real customer operations.

“Trucks in the construction segment typically require more power and robustness than many other segments, and electric trucks are no exception,” says Jonas Odermalm, Vice President Electromobility at Volvo Trucks. “Our commercial solutions need to meet the demands for high productivity and uptime, while delivering on the benefits of reduced emissions and less noise that comes with a full electric driveline. Field tests and customer collaborations are important to the development process.”

As part of the tests, an electric Volvo FM truck equipped with a mixer will deliver concrete to customers. In addition, an electric Volvo FMX truck fitted with a hooklift will be used in larger infrastructure projects.

The project will evaluate how electric trucks can be used to increase efficiency and reduce climate impact. Apart from analysing the performance of the vehicles themselves, the tests will also look at the overall electromobility eco-system, to help find charging opportunities in line with the demands on productivity. The benefits of electric vehicles for urban environments will be measured in terms of quieter transport, onsite safety and driver comfort.

“These type of tests are valuable for helping us to better understand the customers operations and how electrification would impact them on a day-to-day basis in terms of driving cycles, load capacity, uptime, range and other parameters – and with all the benefits of using quieter, cleaner transport,” says Ebba Bergbom Wallin, Electromobility Business Manager at Volvo Trucks.

The testing of the two electric trucks in real operations will provide the opportunity to evaluate how they will be used, and highlight the potential improvements required before broader adaptation is possible.

“Together with Volvo Trucks we are taking a big step towards climate smart transportation. This will bring us significantly closer to the trucks of tomorrow that will reduce fossil emissions. We already have 15 hybrid concrete mixer trucks and through this project we are now testing vehicles that run completely on electricity,” says Hans Orest, Division Manager at Swerock and part of the PEAB Group.

Facts: Volvo Trucks’ first electric customer test for the heavy duty segment

The collaboration includes testing of two electric vehicles: a Volvo FM with a concrete mixer and a Volvo FMX with hooklift.

The project is jointly run by Volvo Trucks and Swerock, with support from JOAB and Saraka.

The electric Volvo FM will be delivering concrete to Swerock’s customers in urban areas.

The electric Volvo FMX with hooklift will primarily be used in larger infrastructure projects and urban construction.

Facts: Swerock

Swerock is one of the largest Scandinavian suppliers of material and services to the construction industry, with over 360 quarries and 60 concrete factories. Swerock also works with recycling, in order to take responsibility for the climate and environment and reduce the extraction of new material. Swerock is part of the Peab Group which has around 17,000 employees and net sales of SEK 56 billion.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks