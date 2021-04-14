Volvo Trucks’ largest order ever of electric trucks to Californian logistics company

Volvo Trucks North America customer Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), a national food service logistics supplier, will deploy 14 Volvo VNR Electric models in its Southern California last-mile delivery routes. For Volvo Trucks the deal represent the largest single purchasing commitment of electric trucks to date.

Volvo Trucks will deliver the Class 8 battery-electric trucks to QCD over the next two years beginning this fall.

“Earlier this month, we delivered QCD’s first VNR Electric to be used in its first-class distribution and logistics services,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “With this exceptional commitment to deploy an additional 14 Volvo VNR Electric trucks, we are pleased that QCD has chosen to continue its longtime partnership with our organization to achieve its sustainable freight transportation goals.”

The 14 leased Volvo VNR Electric trucks and supporting charging equipment are being funded in large part by a grant awarded to Volvo Financial Services (VFS) from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee’s (MSRC), which is a committee of California’s largest transportation and clean air agencies and stakeholders.

Through the Volvo LIGHTS project, QCD recently took delivery of its first Volvo VNR Electric. With this additional order, QCD’s total fleet of VNR Electric trucks will reach 15 by the end of 2022. QCD, a Golden State Foods (GSF) company, provides custom distribution services to thousands of America’s most iconic restaurants and currently operates a fleet of 700 Class 8 tractors, more than half of which are Volvo VNR and VNL models. GSF is one of the world’s largest diversified suppliers to the food service and retail industries.

Volvo Trucks began taking customer orders for its VNR Electric model last December and has multiple customer deliveries scheduled throughout 2021.

