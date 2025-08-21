Volvo Trucks lands major order in North America

Volvo Trucks has taken order for 264 VNL trucks from Averitt Express, a leading freight transportation company based in the US

Volvo Trucks has taken order for 264 VNL trucks from Averitt Express, a leading freight transportation company based in the US. The deal marks one of the largest single orders for the new flagship model in North America to date.

The Volvo VNL 860s will join Averitt’s fleet of more than 4,600 vehicles, over half of which are Volvo trucks. The investment reflects a growing trend among major carriers in North America to accelerate fleet upgrades that improve fuel economy, lower operating costs, and provide premium driver amenities to attract and retain top talent.

“This order from Averitt Express is a strong vote of confidence in the all-new Volvo VNL and in our long-standing relationship,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “We are proud that more than half of Averitt’s fleet carries the Volvo badge, and we look forward to supporting their drivers with trucks that were designed to change everything about comfort, efficiency, and safety.”

The all-new Volvo VNL for long-haul was engineered for optimal fuel efficiency, delivering up to a 10 percent improvement over the previous model through advanced aerodynamics and powertrain refinements. The truck features hundreds of new enhancements to drive productivity, safety, profitability, and sustainability for trucking companies, while transforming the driver experience with noticeable design enhancements that make life on the road easier and better.

Earlier this year the Volvo VNL was awarded the Red Dot Award for Product Design in the commercial vehicles category.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks