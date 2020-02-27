Volvo Trucks introduces the new Volvo FM – Designed to attract drivers with a new cab and better visibility

“Drivers are one of the most important assets in the transport industry,” continues Roger Alm. “With the new Volvo FM we are introducing a versatile working tool that is also a haven of comfort, allowing our customers to attract and retain the best drivers that will keep their operations moving successfully.”

A mobile office built for drivers

“The new Volvo FM is the versatile work horse of our range – agile and fit to serve its purpose of being spacious, safe and comfortable for drivers,” says Carina Byström, Chief Designer Interior for Volvo Trucks. “We’ve also achieved a very good visibility using a lowered door line, new rear view mirrors and a passenger corner camera.”

To achieve this, the new cab has raised A-pillars that give it up to one extra cubic meter of space and more light. It also comes with smart technology that underpins Volvo’s focus on creating the ultimate mobile office for drivers.

The interior is highlighted by a new dashboard offering more storage space, new colours and a modern dynamic display. The cluster includes a 12-inch high-resolution instrument display with a user-friendly interface where the driver can easily see important information and select between four different screen views, depending on the driving situation. The instrument display, which comes ready for future updates and connected services, is designed to simplify the driver’s interactions and minimize distractions when accessing critical information.

The new Volvo FM has an optional 9-inch side display for infotainment, navigation support, transport information and camera monitoring. The display allows interaction in various ways: with the intuitively positioned buttons on the steering wheel, through voice control, or directly via the touchscreen and display control panel. Both the instrument display and the side display work in numerous languages. In addition, a new steering neck tilt option offers a more ergonomic driving position.

Living area upgraded for comfort

The new sleeper cab has been upgraded with a raised bed and improved storage possibilities that include a large storage compartment underneath the bed and an upper rear storage with LED panels in the compartment dividers. To move from the seat to the bed is easier than ever with a new slimmer, ergonomically designed I-Shift gear selector. Cab comfort is further enhanced through reinforced insulation that helps keep out cold, heat and noise.

Exterior displays bold new look

The exterior of the next generation Volvo FM has a new aerodynamic shape, with distinctive lines on the front and a single sleek character line sweeping the side of the all new cab. In addition, the V-shaped headlamps are positioned for optimal aerodynamics, and the larger brand identity panel and upper front grille with a new mesh pattern give the truck a bold, confident look.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks