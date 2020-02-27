Volvo Trucks introduces the new Volvo FH16 – Combining comfort with power, for superior productivity

Volvo Trucks has launched a new generation of the Volvo FH16 which successfully combines new safety features, a driver centric working environment and the latest technologies to give customers enhanced productivity. The new flagship model belongs to Volvo Trucks’ next generation of vehicles designed with the driver in mind.

“The Volvo FH16 is a genuine premium product that can handle all the most demanding applications and, at the same time, give customers and drivers the best of everything,” declares Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks. “With the new generation we have created a package that makes no compromises between power and fuel efficiency, comfort and style.”

“The Volvo FH16 delivers everything you expect from a Volvo truck, and more, thereby solidifying our position as the brand for heavy, demanding long-haul operations,” he adds.

Bold exterior reflects intelligent technologies

The exterior of the new truck is characterized by V-shaped headlamps which feature crystal like effects to reflect the intelligent technology the trucks are built upon. The strong character and heritage of the Volvo FH16 flagship model is enhanced with the waterfall themed grill, while the headlamp panels have been repositioned slightly outwards to give the vehicle both improved aerodynamics and a confident stance.

“In the new Volvo FH16 we have re-imagined the most iconic design elements from our earlier generations and further enhanced them. With the new high tech headlights, for example, we have taken our strong light identity to the next level, while the entire front of the truck has been reworked to convey a more powerful impression,” explains Ismail Ovacik, Chief Designer Exterior for Volvo Trucks.

“Bolder, more sophisticated and confident, the exterior of the Volvo FH16 reflects the fact that this truck is more connected and smarter than ever before,” he says.

An updated, human centric driver environment

The interior of the new Volvo FH16 has been designed specifically with drivers in mind, and updated with new accent colours and trim that have both the look and feel of quality and exclusivity. The upgraded dashboard includes practical new storage spaces and a fully digital 12-inch high resolution instrument display. The driver can select between four different screen views, depending on the driving situation and information they would wish to have displayed.

The driver’s area can be equipped with a 9-inch side display that provides infotainment, navigation assistance, transport information and camera monitoring. The display is easily reachable from the driver’s position. Interaction can be done in several ways: with the intuitively positioned buttons on the steering wheel, through voice control, or directly via the touchscreen and display control panel.

Both the instrument display and the side display work in numerous languages.

In the new trucks, the I-Shift gear selector has been redesigned to a premium standard and includes illuminated gear selection symbols and new drive modes for optimized performance.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks