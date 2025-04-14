Volvo Trucks expands its retail business in Australia

Volvo Group Australia invests in the retail business and acquires a truck dealer network with eight locations throughout Western Australia

Volvo Group Australia, under which Volvo Trucks operates in Australia, acquires Truck Centre Western Australia, a retail operation with eight locations, headquartered in Perth. With the acquisition, Volvo Trucks will more than double its wholly owned retail network in Australia, going from six to 14 sites.

Western Australia lacks a dense rail and sea freight infrastructure, and goods are mainly transported by road. Now, the mining industry is expanding in the region, and transport needs are expected to increase.

“This is an important investment for Volvo Trucks. We will increase our share of the retail market in Australia and be able to provide better service to customers in Western Australia, not least to those in the growing mining industry,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

“Volvo Trucks is a global business with operations in some 130 markets around the world. This investment is a good example of how we continuously invest across our entire value chain to become a stronger company with a more attractive offering.”

Truck Centre Western Australia has branches across the region, from Albany in the south to Port Hedland in the north, a distance of nearly 2,000 kilometers.

“This investment is special since Truck Centre Western Australia was founded by Max Winkless, who can be said to be ‘the Father of Volvo’ in Australia, bringing the first Volvo trucks into the country 60 years ago. Max Winkless and his team have played a big role in making Volvo such a strong brand in Australia,” says Per-Erik Lindström, Senior Vice President Volvo Trucks International.

The transfer of ownership is expected to take place during the third quarter in 2025, subject to any required regulatory approvals. Truck Centre Western Australia will then become a business entity under Volvo Group Australia. The workforce of over 300 people is expected to transition with the ownership of the business. The value of the transaction will not be disclosed.

Volvo Trucks has a strong presence in Australia and delivered more than 3,000 trucks in 2024. Volvo established a production facility in Australia as early as 1972 in Wacol, Brisbane. Today, the production site in Wacol is Australia’s largest vehicle manufacturing facility.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks