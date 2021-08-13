Volvo Trucks delivers the first of five VNR Electrics to New York customer Manhattan Beer Distributors

Volvo Trucks North America now delivers its first Class 8, battery-electric regional hauling trucks on the East Coast to its customer Manhattan Beer Distributors

Volvo Trucks North America now delivers its first Class 8, battery-electric regional hauling trucks on the East Coast to its customer Manhattan Beer Distributors. Five zero exhaust emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks are joining the New York City-based beer and beverage distributors’ fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks to service customers throughout New York City, Long Island, and the surrounding counties.

“By working together with customers like Manhattan Beer Distributors that are dedicated to reducing their environmental impact, Volvo Trucks has been able to make meaningful progress on the path toward widescale commercial deployment of VNR Electrics from coast to coast,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

To support the charging of its battery-electric fleet, Manhattan Beer Distributors has installed three Level 3 DC fast chargers at its Bronx facility that can fully recharge its Volvo VNR Electric trucks up to 80 percent in 70 minutes. Manhattan Beer Distributors’ battery-electric trucks were the first Volvo VNR Electric models to enter full serial production at Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia, which assembles all Volvo trucks sold in North America.

“As one of the largest beverage distributors in the U.S., Manhattan Beer Distributors recognizes the broad sustainability impact that we can make by eliminating our fleet’s tailpipe emissions,” said Simon Bergson, founder, president & CEO of Manhattan Beer Distributors. “Volvo Trucks has long supported our sustainability goals and demonstrated that their low- and zero-emission truck lineup provides the safety, performance, and reliability we’ve come to expect.”

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks