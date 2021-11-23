Volvo Trucks dealer group Vanguard expands national footprint with acquisition of Advantage Truck Centers

Volvo Trucks North America announces Vanguard Truck Centers, a multi-regional, full-service commercial truck dealer group and leasing operation, has acquired Charlotte-based Advantage Truck Centers and Advantage Truck Leasing

Vanguard Truck Centers is one of Volvo Truck’s leading sales and leasing dealer groups, with locations in Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and Arizona. The acquisition of Advantage expands Vanguard’s authorized Volvo Trucks dealership footprint from 20 to 23 locations, adding three Volvo locations in North Carolina, including sales and service operations in Charlotte, Greensboro and Hickory. The expanded group now has approximately 900 employees, a total of 360 dedicated Volvo Trucks service bays, an extensive parts inventory and is one of the largest leasing operations in the Volvo Trucks dealer network.

“The addition of Advantage Truck Centers strengthens Vanguard’s position as one of the largest Volvo Trucks dealer groups in North America and one of the largest dealer-owned leasing companies,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president at Volvo Trucks North America. “Vanguard and Advantage have been outstanding ambassadors of the Volvo Trucks brand, proven by more than 25 years of dedication to performance, safety, service and improving our customers’ ownership experiences.”

Vanguard was founded in 1989, acquiring its first Volvo Trucks dealership in Atlanta in 1994.

“We are proud to welcome Advantage Truck Centers and Advantage Truck Leasing to the Vanguard family,” stated Tom Ewing, president and CEO of Vanguard Truck Centers. “I have tremendous admiration for what Advantage has accomplished in North Carolina, and Vanguard will continue to build on that standard of excellence by providing best-in-class trucks, parts, service and leasing for our customers.”

Founded in Charlotte in 1995, Advantage is a highly respected Volvo Trucks dealer group that built a consistent track record of growth and success in the Southeast region. Last year, Volvo Trucks recognized Advantage as the 2020 Volvo Trucks North American Dealer of the Year.

“I have known and respected the Vanguard dealer family for over 30 years and have always considered their values, work ethic, and professionalism to be compatible with ours,” said Terry Young, owner and CEO of Advantage Truck Centers. “I look forward to bringing our combined teams together under the Vanguard brand and corporate structure.”

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks