Volvo Trucks customer Manhattan Beer Distributors orders five VNR Electric models for New York beverage distribution

Manhattan Beer Distributors, a major New York City-based beer and beverage distributor, has placed an order for five Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks — the first zero tailpipe emission, battery-electric trucks to be deployed in Manhattan Beer Distributors’ fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks

Manhattan Beer Distributors, a major New York City-based beer and beverage distributor, has placed an order for five Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks — the first zero tailpipe emission, battery-electric trucks to be deployed in Manhattan Beer Distributors’ fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks. These VNR Electric models from Volvo Trucks North America will service the delivery fleet’s routes to retail customers throughout metropolitan New York City, Long Island, and surrounding counties from one of the company’s warehouses located in Hunts Point in the Bronx.

Designed for local and regional freight distribution, the Volvo VNR Electric significantly reduces emissions for decarbonized transportation, reduced CO 2 emissions, and cleaner air. The five Volvo VNR Electric trucks purchased by Manhattan Beer Distributors are the first commercial sale of this model outside of California.

“As a bold first mover and leader in bringing battery-electric Class 8 trucks to New York, Manhattan Beer Distributors is demonstrating to the industry that environmental and economic sustainability can go hand in hand,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We commend Manhattan Beer Distributors’ long-exemplified commitment to fleet sustainability, dating back more than two decades when it began building its low-emission fleet, which today includes more than 150 Volvo VNR and VNL CNG Class 8 trucks. This is an exciting milestone for both of our organizations, and we are honored they have continued to partner with Volvo Trucks to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Manhattan Beer Distributors is one of the largest beverage distributors in the U.S. and the largest beer purveyor in the New York City area, serving nearly 25,000 customers from five operational sites located in and around metropolitan New York. For more than 20 years, Manhattan Beer Distributors has demonstrated a leadership role in sustainable transportation, driven by a goal of reducing the company’s environmental impact.

“Manhattan Beer Distributors prides ourselves on implementing sustainable practices into all our operations and investing in the future because it’s the right thing to do,” said Simon Bergson, president of Manhattan Beer Distributors. “Being a Volvo Trucks customer for 13 years, we know we can expect the same level of safety, performance, reliability, and driver appreciation from the VNR Electric as we’ve always experienced with our Volvo products. We are excited to offer a zero-emission delivery solution to our customers and look forward to putting more Volvo VNR Electric trucks into our fleet operations.”

The purchase has helped spur the development of a robust regional sales and service network for the VNR Electric, led by Volvo Trucks dealership Milea Trucks & Leasing, which serves New York City and the tri-state area. Milea is installing battery-electric truck charging infrastructure and specialty equipment in its maintenance bays, as well as training its service technicians on the complete electromobility system and safety regulations. The dealership will support Manhattan Beer Distributors in maximizing uptime by providing preventative maintenance and vehicle repairs, all included in the premier Volvo Gold Contract service and support package available with the Volvo VNR Electric.

“Milea is pleased to be Volvo Trucks’ first dealership to make a commercial sale of the Volvo VNR Electric in the Northeast,” said Barry Milea, principal for Milea Truck & Leasing. “Manhattan Beer Distributors is a long-time customer that shares our goal of protecting the environment and improving air quality in the region. We are confident that getting these first five Volvo VNR Electrics on the road in New York will help demonstrate to other fleet customers that they can make the successful transition to battery-electric power as well.”

Manhattan Beer Distributors secured funding for the Volvo VNR Electrics from New York State’s Volkswagen settlement funds, through the New York City Department of Transportation’s (NYC DOT) NYC Clean Trucks Program. New York State’s Volkswagen settlement plan, Clean Transportation NY, was developed to reduce emissions in major transportation corridors, including Hunts Point, by funding zero-emission vehicles and equipment.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks