Volvo Trucks biggest in electric trucks in Europe and North America

Volvo Trucks is the leader in the heavy electric truck segment (16 tonnes and above) in Europe for the fifth year in a row. The company had a segment share of 47% at the end of 2024 and 1,970 electric Volvo trucks were registered in Europe during the year. The top five markets for Volvo’s electric trucks in 2024 were Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland. Volvo Trucks also has a leading position in North America, with a heavy electric truck segment share of more than 40% in 2024.

“We are proud to be leading the transformation to zero emission transport. We have a very strong electric truck portfolio for regional, city and construction transport. Our next electric truck to the market will be running longer distances of up to 600 kilometers on one single charge,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

“I want to thank all transport companies, big and small, that are forerunners and investing in electric trucks. I’m so proud that you are choosing Volvo as your partner on the journey towards zero emissions. I also want to thank our dealers, suppliers and the colleagues within the Volvo Group.”

Volvo Trucks, which started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, now has 8 electric truck models in its product range and has delivered more than 4,800 electric trucks in total to customers worldwide.

“The footprint of our electric trucks is increasing rapidly. Our total fleet has now rolled more than 140 million kilometers in customer operations all over the world. More and more electric trucks are out there, driving in new geographical areas and cutting emissions for our customers, every day. That is great to see,” says Roger Alm.

Electric trucks make up 1.3% of the total truck market in Europe – more is needed to accelerate the shift

In 2024, electric trucks represented only 1.3% of the total truck market in Europe. A broader adoption of electric trucks is dependent on several factors, such as the expansion of public charging infrastructure including electric grid capacity, a more favorable total cost of ownership for transport operators, public procurement of zero exhaust emissions transport and a sustainable supply chain.

“In order to accelerate the shift to zero emission transport, it’s not sufficient that we have the electric trucks ready. According to our analysis, we will need 40,000 fast chargers along European roads, for a potential total of 400,000 electric trucks by 2030. We also need more efficient economic policies that make electric trucks operations profitable for all transport companies,” says Roger Alm.

“We have a close dialogue with all stakeholders, because it’s very clear that much more needs to be done, and with a greater sense of urgency, to secure that the transformation is accelerating.”

“Europe” means the EU, the UK, Norway and Switzerland (EU30)

“North America” means USA and Canada.

