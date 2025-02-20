Volvo Trucks at Bauma: New trucks and technologies supporting the journey towards zero emissions

Volvo Trucks is coming to the Bauma 2025 exhibition to demonstrate its determination to decarbonize transport in the construction industry

At the Bauma exhibition, Volvo will show trucks with battery-electric powertrains, hydrogen fuel cells and renewable fuels such as biogas in combustion engines. These techniques make up the company’s three-path strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 and enable the construction industry to achieve more sustainable transport both here and now and in the future.

Leading in electric for construction

Volvo is a global leader in the battery-electric truck segment with a market share of 51% in Europe, 40% in North America and deliveries of more than 4,900 electric trucks around the world, many to customers in the construction industry. Volvo started series production of electric trucks already in 2019 and the company’s product portfolio enables decarbonization of the entire flow within construction transport; transport trucks, cement mixers, concrete pumps, tippers, cranes and hook lifts to give some examples. At Bauma, Volvo will display trucks both on its own stand and also on customers’ stands.

“I am very proud that we have the widest range of electric trucks for the construction industry. A contractor can buy almost any truck as electric from Volvo today and be sure that it will offer excellent productivity and performance,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

“Electric transport is very suitable for the construction segment, offering zero exhaust emissions and much less noise. It’s good for people living near a construction site, it’s good for the people working at the site and of course also for the climate.”

Besides electric powertrains, Volvo will also talk about its offering of trucks than can run on renewable fuels such as biogas and HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil). All of Volvo’s trucks are certified for HVO and biodiesel B100.

“We have a broad offering of zero emission solutions, which means we can support our customers wherever they are on their decarbonization journey. Our trucks that can run on biogas, biodiesel or HVO are excellent options for customers that want to start to reduce CO2 here and now,“ says Roger Alm.

One-stop shop for zero-emission trucks and machines

At Bauma, Volvo will also demonstrate its unique capability to enable a completely fossil-free operation of construction sites, thanks to the offer of both zero emission trucks and zero emission construction machines.

“We have a unique position in that we are a partner who can offer both premium trucks and premium machines for the construction industry. We believe this one-stop shop possibility is attractive for many companies,” says Roger Alm.

Volvo’s physical line-up at Bauma will consist of 2 trucks:

Volvo FH Electric, 6×2 hook lift

Volvo FMX Electric 6×4 three-way tipper.

Visitors to Bauma will find the Volvo booth in Hall C6. The timing for Volvo’s press conference is at 10.00 am CET April 8th.

Volvo Trucks and Putzmeister will together reveal a special electric application in the Putzmeister booth Hall B6 at 11.00 am CET April 7th.

Volvo’s electric trucks will also be displayed in other partner booths like Liebherr, Meiller, MTS, Putzmeister and Schwing Stetter.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks