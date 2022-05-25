Volvo Trucks Academy opens new facility to better serve electric truck training

Volvo Trucks North America announced today that the Volvo Trucks Academy opened a new facility in Tinley Park, Illinois, to expand access to battery-electric truck training in the central U.S.

Volvo Trucks North America announced today that the Volvo Trucks Academy opened a new facility in Tinley Park, Illinois, to expand access to battery-electric truck training in the central U.S. The new 14,865-square-foot facility is larger and more modern than the previous Illinois training facility, enabling Volvo Trucks to provide more robust, hands-on learning opportunities for customers and dealers interested in electromobility solutions, including the Volvo VNR Electric model.

“The programs at Tinley Park will help provide our dealership partners with the robust sales and service training required to become Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealers and to support customers with their zero-emission transportation goals,” said Leanne Fitzpatrick, strategic programs manager, Volvo Trucks Academy. “As interest in the Volvo VNR Electric model continues to build across North America, the Tinley Park facility will serve an important role servicing dealers and customers in the Central U.S., as it is easily accessible from both O’Hare and Midway airports.”

Course work at Tinley Park will provide technicians with the proper training and understanding of all safety procedures when servicing high-voltage electric drivetrains and components. Other courses will focus on Volvo VNR Electric sales and operations support, in addition to offering continued guidance for diesel trucks, such as engine overhaul, transmission design and function, and parts sales and warranty fundamentals. The Tinley Park facility has two full-time instructors who provide two technical courses per day, plus a third course (sales, parts, warranty, or leadership). Most courses are a full day, and instructors teach up to five days a week depending on the schedule. The site also features meeting spaces, so those classes are not disrupted by technician training.

These courses are available in one of eight Volvo Trucks Academy Learning Centers across North America. In addition to the new Tinley Park facility, Volvo Trucks’ other U.S. locations include Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; Greensboro, North Carolina; Hagerstown, Maryland; and Hayward, California, as well as two in Canada in Woodbridge, Ontario, and Quebec City, Quebec.

The Volvo VNR Electric is designed for local and regional distribution ranges, including food and beverage, drayage, and pick-up and delivery routes. In January 2022, Volvo Trucks announced enhancements to its Volvo VNR Electric model, including an optional six-battery package option with an increased energy storage of up to 565 kWh and an operational range of up to 275 miles. The next-generation Volvo VNR Electric, which entered production in Q2 2022, is available in multiple configurations, including a 6×4 straight truck, 6×4 tractor, 6×2 tractor, 4×2 tractor, and single-axle straight truck.

The rigorous Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer program was designed to ensure that sales representatives are fully trained to consult with customers that are considering deploying Volvo VNR Electric to ensure they are selecting a model configuration that is technically viable based on their operating requirements. On the aftermarket side, the dealership certification ensures technicians have the necessary vehicle diagnostics tools and technical training required to maintain electric drivetrains and components. Volvo Trucks currently has certified dealers in the U.S. in California, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, as well as in Quebec, Canada, with dealerships in several additional states finalizing their certifications throughout 2022.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks