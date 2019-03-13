Volvo starts UK sales of dynamic new S60 saloon with high-specification R-Design Edition

All-new Volvo S60 premium mid-size saloon debuts in UK market in generously equipped R-Design Edition form

Striking third-generation S60 is a perfect representation of Volvo’s successful global renewal, with Scandinavian contemporary design, advanced on-board connectivity and class-leading safety technology

R-Design Edition specification includes Volvo’s Pilot Assist driver-assistance system, head-up display, 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium surround sound system, Sensus Connect touchscreen control and simple smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Powered by Volvo’s 250hp T5 turbo petrol engine with eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, offering responsive and efficient performance

On sale now, priced at £37,920 on the road; customer deliveries from May

Range set to grow later in 2019 with further trim levels and powertrain options, including petrol-electric hybrid and all-wheel drive

Volvo’s complete renewal of its product range reaches another milestone with the introduction of the striking new S60, a premium mid-size saloon which benefits from all the design, engineering and technology that are central to the brand’s transformation. It makes its debut in UK showrooms from 11 May in a high-specification launch version, the R-Design Edition, a pathfinder for a range that will grow to include a wide choice of equipment grades and powertrains.

The third-generation S60, built in Volvo’s new state-of-the-art plant in the States, has been developed not to follow the accepted traditions of the executive saloon market, but to change customer perceptions and expectations in the same way that Volvo has successfully reinterpreted its SUV and estate models. True to the principles that have yielded record-breaking sales results for the company, the focus is on cool and uncluttered Scandinavian-influenced design, advanced connectivity and entertainment technology, and unmatched safety provisions. The stunning S60 is also the most dynamic Volvo ever produced.

To showcase the S60’s potential, the range is being launched in the UK in R-Design Edition form, a sporty interpretation of the model benefiting from an extremely generous specification. Its performance focus is evident in its lowered sports suspension and a set of striking 19-inch alloy wheels with a contrast diamond cut and black finish. In the cabin, the heated sports front seats are upholstered in a combination of Nappa leather and high-quality fabric, while a black headlining and metal mesh interior trim add to the sporty ambience.

Premium features include a driver’s head-up display, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel and a 600W 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

The Sensus Connect system provides simple and seamless control of car functions, multimedia features, navigation and on-board connectivity via a central nine-inch touchscreen or voice commands. Smartphones can also be synced with ease, via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The advanced technology features include Pilot Assist, which controls the car’s acceleration and braking, and assists with the steering to keep the S60 at the right speed, at a safe distance from any vehicles ahead and correctly positioned in its lane. To help guard against common collision risks, the S60 R-Design Edition also comes with BLIS – Blind Spot Information System – with Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Mitigation.

At launch, the S60 is available with a single, front-wheel-drive powertrain – Volvo’s proven 250hp T5 turbocharged petrol engine, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission (complete with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for quick manual gear selection). A member of Volvo’s Drive-E family of lightweight 2.0-litre engines, it provides a strong combination of responsive performance and efficiency: combined cycle fuel economy ranges from 35.3 to 39.8mpg, CO2 emissions are from 152g/km, while 0-62mph can be dispatched in just 6.5 seconds.

Jon Wakefield, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: “The success of our mid-size vehicles, the multi-award-winning new V60 estate and XC60 SUV, has created an ideal platform on which to introduce the new S60. Focusing on our brand strengths of design, technology and safety, we are confident the S60 has the potential to perform strongly in what is traditionally a very competitive market segment.”

Following its UK launch, the S60 range will soon be extended to incorporate further equipment grades and powertrain choices, including all-wheel-drive petrol-electric hybrids. The S60 is also the first of Volvo’s current models to not be offered with diesel power.

The generously equipped S60 R-Design Edition is on sale now, priced at £37,920 on the road. First deliveries to customers are expected from May this year.

For more information on the new Volvo S60, and to use the online configurator, please go to www.volvocars.com/uk/car-configurator/saloon/s60

SOURCE: Volvo