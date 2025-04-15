Volvo sells 35 electric trucks to waste management company PreZero

International waste management company PreZero has ordered 35 battery-electric trucks from Volvo

International waste management company PreZero has ordered 35 battery-electric trucks from Volvo. The majority of the trucks are of the Volvo FM Low Entry model, Volvo’s first ever truck only developed with electric drive.

PreZero is an international recycling, waste management and energy recovery company. PreZero is actively working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, both within the company and along the entire value chain.

PreZero in Sweden took its first electric truck from Volvo Trucks into service in 2022. Now, PreZero is making a major investment in 35 new battery-electric trucks from Volvo. This is complemented by investments in charging equipment at the company’s depots in the Stockholm area.

“We are very happy and proud of the trust that PreZero puts in Volvo Trucks with this order for more battery-electric trucks from us. The order for 35 electric trucks is the largest to date in the recycling industry in Sweden. PreZero is truly leading the way by converting its transport to zero exhaust emissions,” says Stefan Strand, Managing Director of Volvo Trucks Sweden.

Battery-electric trucks also mean lower noise levels in densely populated areas. Residents can expect significant differences in their living environment as the new trucks will not emit any exhaust gases and will run much quieter than conventional trucks.

“We feel that Volvo Trucks is at the forefront when it comes to innovative development in safety and the environment. Volvo’s high quality and extensive service network also give us security in our production, which is extremely important to us. We have a good collaboration that we intend to continue to develop together,” says Mårten Widlund, CEO of PreZero.

PreZero has placed an order for 24 Volvo FM Low Entry, the first truck model within Volvo that has been developed exclusively for electric operation. With capacity for heavy loads and excellent visibility for the driver, Volvo FM Low Entry is an electric truck optimized for safe and efficient driving in city areas.

The Volvo FM Low Entry is very versatile and can be adapted to meet specific requirements of various transportation tasks, such as waste management, distribution and construction.

The company is also ordering ten Volvo FM Electric and one Volvo FL Electric. The Volvo FM recently received a full five stars in Euro NCAP’s first truck safety assessment, plus the City Safe award.

All the trucks are equipped with Volvo’s unique steering system, Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS). This enables steering with minimal effort but full control, and reduced strain in the drivers’ arms and shoulders. This improves safety and reduces the risk of wear and tear at the same time.

Nearly all trucks will be equipped with Volvo’s new camera-equipped side mirrors. They improve direct visibility and night vision, while limiting blind spots closest to the truck.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks