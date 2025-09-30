Volvo scores five stars in second Euro NCAP safety rating of heavy truck

Volvo Trucks has done it again – receiving the maximum 5-star safety rating for heavy-duty trucks from the European consumer test organization Euro NCAP

Volvo Trucks has done it again – receiving the maximum 5-star safety rating for heavy-duty trucks from the European consumer test organization Euro NCAP. Both the Volvo FH Aero and the Volvo FM scored top results in the 2025 rating.

Euro NCAP’s first ever safety test for heavy-duty commercial trucks took place late 2024, focusing on the “fleet” segment*. Two Volvo models – the Volvo FH Aero and the Volvo FM – were the only trucks to score the maximum 5 stars in the first test.

The safety rating organization has now issued the results of their second rating, this time covering 6x2A rigidB trucks. Two Volvo truck models were analyzed – the FH Aero 6×2 and the FM 6×2 – and both scored 5 stars.

“I am very proud that all four Volvo models that have been rated by Euro NCAP have received the top score – this confirms the outstanding safety performance of our trucks”, says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. “Our customers expect Volvo to be the best in safety and now we can show them a third-party proof that we walk the talk and fulfil our promise to them. And we will continue to strive towards our vision of zero accidents.”

The maximum rating of five stars from Euro NCAP means that Volvo meets or exceeds criteria such as driver support and collision avoidance, delivering traffic safety for the driver and surrounding road users. This is in line with Volvo Trucks’ vision of a zero-accident future, and the company will continue to develop safety systems that both provide protection but also that predict safety hazards and mitigate accidents.

Additionally, both Volvo models fulfil the so-called City Safe criteria, thanks to good vision and good performance of Volvo’s active safety systems, designed to protect vulnerable road users in city traffic situations.

“Volvo is known all around the world for safety and it is also a core value for us and a cornerstone in our heritage, so this rating is proof that we are doing the right thing”, says Anna Wrige Berling, Traffic and Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks. “This does not mean that we can relax – with every new product launch we are striving to make our trucks even safer.”

Facts on Euro NCAP:

The European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), based in Belgium, was first established in 1996 and quickly became the European industry standard for assessing the safety of passenger cars. It is supported by multiple European governments, including the European Union.

As for the truck test, each safety system is given a score, and these are aggregated for each area. This is then used to calculate a star rating of one to five stars for the whole vehicle, where five stars is awarded the best performance.

The scope of the truck test is as follows:

§ Safe driving: Occupant monitoring, vision (both direct and indirect) and vehicle assistance (e.g. speed assistance)

§ Collision avoidance: Frontal collisions (car, pedestrian and cyclist), low speed maneuvering collisions and lane departure collisions

§ Post-crash: Rescue information.

Euro NCAP’s aim is to gradually expand the test scope to also include crash protection at a later stage, as well as testing trucks in different transport segments.

A 4×2 refers to a truck with two wheel axles with 2-wheel drive, while a 6×2 has three wheel axles with 2-wheel drive

B the term “rigid” refers to a truck with a permanently attached installation on the trucks’ body, e.g. a distribution or towing truck.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks