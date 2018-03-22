Volvo receives order of six fully electric buses for Drammen, Norway

Volvo Buses has secured an order of six Volvo 7900 Electric buses from public transportation administration company Brakar in Drammen, Norway.

Public transportation administration company Brakan in Drammen, south-west of Oslo, has ordered six fully electric buses from Volvo. The buses will be delivered in January 2019 and operate on route 51 between Drammen and Mjöndalen, a route of approximately 12 km.

The fully electric buses are being sold as a complete turnkey package whereby Volvo takes care of all vehicle and battery maintenance at a fixed monthly cost.

The buses will be fast-charged using opportunity charging at the end stops. The charging stations have already been delivered by Siemens. They are based on a common interface known as OppCharge, which means they can be used by other electrified bus makes too.

The buses will run on renewable energy. Energy consumption for Volvo’s electric buses is about 80 per cent lower than for corresponding diesel buses.

Volvo’s fully electric buses have previously been ordered by cities such as Trondheim (Norway), Malmö (Sweden), Differdange (Luxemburg), Harrogate (UK) and Inowroclaw (Poland). In addition to the fully electric Volvo 7900 Electric, the Volvo Buses range of electrified vehicles includes hybrid models and electric hybrids (plug-in hybrids). In total the company has sold more than 4,000 electrified Volvo buses globally.

