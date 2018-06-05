Volvo receives order for four electric buses from Aarhus in Denmark

Volvo Buses has received an order for four Volvo 7900 Electric buses from Aarhus in Denmark. These are the first all-electric buses to operate in Aarhus.

The order for the four Volvo electric buses comes from public-transport provider Busselskabet Aarhus Sporveje in Aarhus. The vehicles, which will enter traffic in August 2019, will operate on route 13 in central Aarhus, covering 15 kilometres each way.

The bus batteries will be topped up using opportunity charging via an overhead pylon at one of the end stations. The 300 kW charging station will be supplied by ABB. It is based on an open interface known as OppCharge, which means it can be used by electrified buses from other manufacturers too. The buses will also be charged via two 50 kW depot chargers.

“It’s great that Volvo has been asked to deliver the very first electric buses to Århus. More and more cities are choosing to transition to electric buses. Running buses on electricity is the most energy-efficient solution and contributes to a far better quality of life for everyone who lives, travels and spends time in the city,” says Jens Ommen, President Volvo Buses Denmark.

Volvo and Busselskabet Aarhus Sporveje will together handle service and maintenance for the buses.

Energy consumption for Volvo’s electric buses is about 80 per cent lower than for corresponding diesel buses.

Volvo’s electrically propelled buses have already been sold to cities in countries such as Sweden, Norway, the UK, Luxemburg and Poland. In addition to the all-electric Volvo 7900 Electric, the Volvo Buses range of electrified vehicles encompasses hybrid buses and electric hybrid buses (plug-in hybrids). All told the company has sold more than 4000 electrified Volvo buses globally.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.