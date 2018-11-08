Volvo receives order for 40 coaches to Lithuania

Volvo has received an order for 40 Volvo coaches from Ollex, one of the largest transport service companies in Lithuania.

Ollex, one of the leaders in the transport service market in Lithuania and the Baltics, has placed an order for 40 Volvo coaches; 25 Volvo 9700 (12,4 m and 14 m) and 15 Volvo 9900 (13 m). The new coaches will add to the already existing fleet of 50 Volvo coaches at Ollex and will be delivered during 2019.

“With these new coaches we can continue to offer first-class services to our passengers and to run a profitable operation. High quality coaches with a competitive lifecycle cost and high uptime is essential for our business and this is what we get from Volvo” says Olegas Radionovas, owner of Ollex.

The new Volvo coach range for Europe was launched earlier this year and includes two models, the high-spec Volvo 9900 and the flexible Volvo 9700, along with a wide range of equipment and service packages.

The new Volvo 9900 offers an extra-high floor level and large glass panels to provide exceptionally good views both to the front and sides. The versatile Volvo 9700 is available with a wide variety of equipment alternatives for medium range line-haul or premium tour and charter operations.

Volvo Buses has invested heavily in comfort-enhancing solutions such as ergonomically designed passenger seats and a well-insulated interior with a low noise level. The climate system ensures a uniform and pleasant temperature throughout the bus irrespective of outside conditions.

In September Volvo Buses received the coveted Sustainable Bus Award 2019 for the new Volvo 9900.

Vehicle facts

Volvo 9900. Height 3.85 m. Length 12/13/14 m. Axles 4×2/6×2. Sloping “theatre floor”.

Volvo 9700. Height 3.65 m. Length 12/13/14 m. Axles 4×2/6×2.

Driveline: Volvo D11 Euro 6 producing 430/460 hp, I-Shift.

Body: Newly developed corrosion-preventive structure. Sandwich-construction roof gives the bus low weight and a lower centre of gravity.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses