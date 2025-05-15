Volvo receives order for 30 electric trucks in Australia and announces production start of electric trucks

Volvo Trucks has received an order for 30 battery-electric trucks from logistics company Linfox in Australia

Linfox, an international transport and logistics provider with headquarters in Australia, has placed an order with Volvo for 30 heavy-duty electric trucks. This is the largest order to date for battery-electric trucks in Australia.

The order coincides with the start of production of electric trucks during 2026 at Volvo’s Wacol facility in Brisbane, where some of the Linfox trucks will be assembled. This means electric Volvo trucks will be built in five factories – three in Europe, one in the US and one in Australia.

“We are very proud to continue our close partnership with Linfox. The order for 30 Volvo electric trucks is proof of their trust in our company and in zero-emissions transport as a viable solution here and now,” said Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

“Our commitment to start building electric trucks in Australia demonstrates our confidence in this technology, and means we can offer an industry-leading range of purpose-built electric trucks all around the world.”

The order from Linfox includes 29 Volvo FH Electric and one FM Electric. The company currently has four electric Volvo trucks in its fleet. Linfox also orders a total of 195 Volvo FH and FM trucks with conventional drivelines.

Peter Fox AM (Member of the Order of Australia), Executive Chairman of Linfox, commented, “Linfox is excited to partner with Volvo in driving the future and leading sustainable logistics in Australia. Further electrifying our fleet sets the standard for us and our customers and the entire industry.”

5,000 electric trucks delivered

Volvo Trucks is a global leader in electric and has sold more than 5,000 electric trucks to customers in 50 countries. Volvo’s current range of electric trucks consists of eight models tailored to meet a variety of transport needs, including city and regional distribution as well as construction and refuse handling. In 2024, Volvo had a segment share in electric in Europe of 47% (heavy trucks 16 tonnes and above) and the company also had a leading share in electric in North America.

Volvo’s three-path strategy towards zero emissions

Volvo Trucks drives the decarbonization of transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. This approach is built on battery-electric, fuel cell-electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen (produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity), biogas (Bio-LNG) or biodiesel and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks